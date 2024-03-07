Katy Perry's Thong-Bearing Lace Up Corset Skirt Proves the Whale Tail Trend Never Dies

Business in the front, party in the back.

In case you forgot, Katy Perry is one to pull out a daring, camp fashion look every now and then, and her March 6 appearance at Billboard's Women in Music event was no exception.

The pop star made a splash on the red carpet, wearing a red two piece ensemble — the top, a simple strapless number with lace up details in the back, matched perfectly with its structured skirt that contained a hidden grey layer. The skirt's corset details were also in the back, allowing Perry's backside and black thong to be the star of the show.

The "Roar" singer accessorized her look with a pair of classy pearl earrings and a matching necklace, sky high black platform boots and a bold red lip.

Perry's outfit also contained a unique detail, except it lived on her skin — highlighting the thong straps was a flesh colored prosthetic tattoo of a butterfly that sat in between the top and skirt. The 39-year-old referenced the interesting addition to her skin in a carousel-style post to her Instagram with several snaps from the night and captioned it, "You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby." The line hails from Crazytown's 1999 hit, "Butterfly."

Some fans in the comments section wondered if the butterfly references means new music coming soon — "NEW ERA?????" one user wrote underneath Perry's post — but the status of Perry's new material is still up in the air. Upon revealing her decision to leave American Idol back in November, she told Jimmy Kimmel, “I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music ... Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.” Until then, long live the whale tail.



