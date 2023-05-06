Katy Perry's Camp Lilac Coronation Outfit Has Twitter In A Twist

Katy Perry has arrived at the coronation of King Charles III and... you can’t miss her.

The American Idol judge is at Westminster Abbey this morning, ahead of performing at the coronation concert on Sunday evening.

The star will take to the stage at Windsor Castle in front of 20,000 guests tomorrow alongside Take That, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

Perry is also an ambassador for King Charles’ charity, The British Asian Trust. (He also once asked her to sing to his plants, and she promised she would do so.)

But all Twitter can talk about, naturally, is Katy Perry’s head to toe lilac outfit (complete with gigantic Vivienne Westwood choker).

Katy Perry! 👑 The Queen of Pop is here ✨ pic.twitter.com/jGOH4YPXVY — Charlie ♔ (@notaroyalexpert) May 6, 2023

Nice hat, but you wouldn’t want to be sat behind Katy Perry in Westminster Abbey. #Coronationpic.twitter.com/9NMUz45Veh — Paul Dubz 🇺🇦 (@limeandonion) May 6, 2023

the poor person sitting behind Katy Perry 🤦 pic.twitter.com/SktoRVhe2b — Jagade - Emperor of the Heathens (@EmperorJagade) May 6, 2023

Love young Katy Perry and her entire outfit….but i wouldn’t want to be sitting behind her, unless it’s for Henry! I think it’s a headband so perhaps she can easily remove it during the service.💕👑 pic.twitter.com/DrFi4wo9Pi — Agrippina (@Agrippi60415994) May 6, 2023

Yup, spare a thought for the poor guest sat behind Katy Perry’s wide brimmed fascinator this AM.

It would also appear that the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer had some trouble finding her seat at the venue...

Katy Perry looking for her seat at the #Coronation 😭 pic.twitter.com/XimkW5Nv7L — Kandy 🖤🃏👑 (@zourkandy) May 6, 2023

Katy Perry not finding her seat is so me 😭 pic.twitter.com/e5UN8ndBCo — 🆅 (@loveperrysk) May 6, 2023

Wanting to tune in today’s proceedings for yourself?

If you’re in the US, you can tune in to CNN, CBS or ABC News. If you prefer a streamer, Hulu + Live TV will have all your needs covered.

For those watching in the UK, BBC, Sky News and ITV will be your best bets for coverage.

