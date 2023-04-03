Katy Perry Tries to Convince 'Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe to Stay on Show After Mom-Shaming Accusations

Sara Beth Liebe said that while she appreciated the judge's kind comments, she wanted to quit the competition to be at home with her three young children

American Idol contestant Sara Beth Liebe has quit the competition to be with her three young children after making waves by calling out judge Katy Perry's "mom-shaming" comment during her audition.

Liebe, 25, made it through her first audition with ease, though she later shared a TikTok that expressed her frustrations with a joke in which Perry quipped Liebe had been "laying on the table too much."

But it was Perry, 38, who was entirely on Liebe's side during Sunday night's episode, as the "Firework" singer did her best to convince the contestant to stick around after she made it through to the next round.

"Sara Beth, I know life is scary," she told Liebe. "I also know that it's easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential and I know that you love your family for your kids. I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don't leave the competition."

Liebe had expressed her doubts earlier that day to guest coach Clay Aiken, with whom she fine-tuned her take on The Police song "Roxanne" before singing it for Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"I've been a mom since I was 18. I've been married since I was 18 and I don't feel like I fit the mold," she told Aiken, who was the runner-up on Idol season 2. "So I'm trying to figure this all out, I don't know."

Later, she told the cameras that she didn't realize "quite how hard it would be" to be away from her kids, and that she felt plagued by guilt doing "something completely selfish" like being on the show.

Though the judges were wowed by her performance of "Roxanne," Liebe abruptly told them afterward that she was walking away.

"This opportunity is really rad but this is actually gonna be my last performance 'cause my heart's at home," she told the trio. "So I'm gonna get home to my babies, they kind of need me. So thank you, thanks."

The three were clearly shocked, as Richie asked, "What the heck is going on?" and Perry took it upon herself to convince Liebe to stay.

Still, the singer remained certain she made the right choice, telling a producer: "I feel like I'm not gonna win the show anyway, so I might as well go home. Seeing all the talent, a big part of me feels like I'm not cut out for show business. I feel like, yeah, I don't know."

Liebe did return to the stage in order for the judges to reveal that she had advanced to the next round, and though Perry tried one last time to get her to stay, she declined.

"Hey girl. You've opened a door you never thought you would open," Perry told her. "And you got a yes. And you may get another yes in the future. Do not give up."

Though Liebe told Perry "I appreciate you" before leaving the stage, she later explained her decision one final time.

"I'm really humbled and grateful and Katy had some really nice things to say. It'd be nice if my kids were a little older," she said. "I understand how big of an opportunity this is, I still kind of want to go home. I'm sure that when I get home I'll regret it. I'll probably go damn Sara you should've stayed and you should've done it."

After the episode aired, Liebe shared a TikTok expressing her gratitude toward the show for the experience, and revealed that she'd actually been scouted to audition.

"I'm so GRATEFUL. I've never had this much support with singing. And it's mindblowing and so humbling and has made me realize how badly I wanted to do music. 6 months ago, I didn't know that yet. But I'm also allowed to make hard choices that are best for me," she said.

She also praised Perry in the caption, writing: "Oh and also, can we talk about how gooooood Katy looked in that shade of purple and how Lionel SLAYED that orange jacket?"

Though all appears sorted between Liebe and Perry, the former contestant previously said that she felt hurt by a comment Perry made to her during her audition.

Right before Liebe started to perform, she told the judges she had three children, and all three acted shocked as Perry stood up and fanned herself.

"If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said.

"Honey, you've been laying on the table too much," Perry responded.

Several days after the audition aired, Liebe took to TikTok to address what happened. "There was a joke that was made that's gotten a lot of attention, and I've gotten a lot of people reaching out to me asking how I'm feeling," she said at the start of the video.

She recalled telling the judges that she was a young mother of three, before "Katy Perry made a joke that wasn't super kind."

"It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful," the contestant said. "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman."

"I see all of the young moms and just moms in general ... keep loving your babies. Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that. If you're a good mama and you love your babies, that's all that really matters. Other comments just don't feel necessary," Liebe added.

