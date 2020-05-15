Katy Perry Strips Down in New Socially-Distant Shot Music Video for Latest Anthem 'Daisies'

Katy Perry's new song "Daisies" is here to remind everyone to stay strong during trying times.

The 35-year-old singer dropped the empowering song on Thursday as part of her untitled fifth album set for release on August 14.

To accompany the track, Perry released a special socially-distant shot music video on Friday, which watches as the expecting singer celebrates her resilient spirit while wandering through the outdoors. The video was shot and produced by filmmaker Liza Voloshin from a safe distance in the natural setting, according to a press release.

“They said I’m going nowhere tried to count me out,” Perry sings in the powerful song. “Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house/They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let them change me/’Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies.”

The colorful video, reminiscent of polaroid photos with its grainy overlay, shows off Perry's growing baby bump as she strips down to her bare body while standing in a flowing stream. The artist is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom this summer.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily, the singer spoke about her new single, explaining that she wrote the song as "another anthem for myself."

"I came out of a pretty dark time on Witness and I've been writing a record for two years. I wrote some of it while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel," she shared. "Daisies was just a nugget of inspiration for me to go, look, I don't need to change. I will stay true to my past. Maybe that won't be popular at times, but I will stay consistent with who I am. I will keep pushing myself musically, as a human being to evolve every single day. And I will continue to travel on the road less traveled no matter what people say."

While the track acts as a reminder to Perry to stay true to herself, she expressed that it also has "taken on a new meaning in quarantine times."

"I think it's been a time to reflect and a time that we realize maybe we took a lot of things for granted and didn't have the gratitude about certain simple things. And hopefully, when we all get out of this, we will appreciate and be grateful for our freedom. And we will go after life like never before knowing that it can be taken all away," she said.

While the American Idol host admitted she was unsure of when to release new music, she decided this summer would be a great way to boosts people's spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I just think that this summer people want music, they want to dance. They might want some uplifting, inspirational anthems. And I like being associated with those," she said. "Something happens. It comes from a dark place, but we're all going through this same weird tunnel and we're starting to see light at the end of it, but we don't know how many tunnels there's going to be this year. So I have this music. It's done. Yes. All is good."

The singer will perform "Daisies" for the first time Friday during Amazon Music's live performance series in support of the MusicCares COVID-19 Relief Fund at 10 a.m. PST. Perry will sing the new anthem live from her home, answer fan-submitted questions and perform some of her other fan-favorite tracks.

On Sunday, Perry will also perform her new single during the American Idol finale.

