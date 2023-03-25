Katy Perry Spent 'So Much Extra Money' Correcting Bad Spray Tan in 'California Gurls' Video

"Kids, just a little tip: fake tans, night before," said Katy Perry as she recounted going overboard with her spray tan for the 2010 "California Gurls" music video

Katy Perry was seeing red when she made one of her most iconic music videos.

The Grammy Award nominee, 38, explained why she had to "spend so much extra money on color-grading" her 2010 music video for "California Gurls" as she looked back on her "Life in Looks" in a video shared Friday by Vogue.

"Funny story behind this is that I look super tan here, right?" she recounted. "Rarely do I get spray tans, and typically you're supposed to get them the night before. Well, I just didn't have time. So, I got them the day of my music video."

"When you get a tan the morning of your music video, your color changes gradually throughout the day. So, I just kept on getting oranger and oranger and oranger. We had to spend so much extra money on color-grading this music video because in one part of the video, I'm this color orange, and then I'm this color orange in the next part of the music video," added Perry.

She then offered her fans some sound advice: "Kids, just a little tip: fake tans, night before."

Perry released "California Gurls" in 2010 as the lead single from her third studio album, Teenage Dream. In the video, she dons some colorful confections while exploring a Candyland-esque locale with some rude Gummy Bears and her collaborator Snoop Dogg.

The American Idol judge said that she and costume designer Johnny Wujek "came up with this concept together," noting that her sparkling shorts from the iconic cupcake bra look were actually Diesel jeans "that were cut and bedazzled."

Wujek, 43, tells PEOPLE that the video marked "the beginning" of his collaborative journey with Perry after they first met more than 15 years ago.

"It's all over the place, and I just love the creativity and being able to push it with her. She's one of a kind," he says while discussing his new Johnny Wujek x Armitron watch line.

Read the original article on People.