Katy Perry signs on for 2024 'Peppa Pig' special, battles octogenarian in court

Katy Perry's getting animated for a trip to England while in real life the "American Idol" judge is locked in a real estate tussle with an octogenarian.

Perry has signed to guest star in a three-part "Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special" airing next spring to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the British preschool cartoon. In the special, the pop star will voice Ms. Leopard, a dress maker who lends a hand with the last-minute preparations for Mr. Bull and Ms. Cow's nuptials.

That's happier news than Perry's current court battle with Carl Westcott, the 84-year-old founder of 1-800-Flowers. He alleges that Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom acquired his $15 million mansion from him in 2020 while Westcott was on painkillers and recovering from back surgery, leading to a change of heart and a lawsuit.

Katy Perry is guest-starring as Ms. Leopard (back, with Peppa Pig) in a new animated "Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special" next year.

A non-jury trial for the lawsuit was scheduled to start in late August at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, according to the court's case file for Westcott's complaint.

Westcott's daughter-in-law, "Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kameron Westcott, is in LA for the trial and commented on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She said that while Perry's side argues Carl Westcott was "in the right state of mind," he had Huntington's disease and dementia, and with those "you have a lot of impulsive behaviors" and he immediately realized after signing over the house that he shouldn't have.

"We're just here fighting for his justice and I just hope in the future this doesn’t happen to anybody else’s parents," Kameron Westcott added. "It’s just horrible to go through all this and we have to protect our elders… It might look like they’re in the right state of mind but it doesn’t mean they are."

Perry and Bloom are not named as parties in the suit, but business manager Bernie Gudvi − who represented the couple during the sale of Westcott's home — is listed as the primary defendant.

Perry also made headlines last week for selling her music catalog for $225 million.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

