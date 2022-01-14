Katy Perry Shows Off Some Side Boob in Sexy Snaps from Her New Music Video: 'Let It Burn Baby'

Daniela Avila
·3 min read
Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Katy Perry/Instagram Katy Perry

Katy Perry is feeling herself!

The "Firework" singer shared a series of behind-the-scenes sexy shots from her newly released music video to "When I'm Gone."

In the social media post, Perry posed with her arms up against the wall wearing nothing but a pair of black, wide-leg trousers — revealing some side boob.

In the following photos, the pop star, 37, took various selfies in front of a clothing rack, wearing outfits seen in the music video.

She captioned the Instagram post, "let it burn baby."

Perry released the music video to her collaboration with Alesso on Monday night. In true Perry fashion, the video features stunning costumes and impressive dance moves.

"You know, I think it's just time to give them everything they want," she says at the start of the video – and she certainly does.

The "Teenage Dream" artist debuted the video during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Monday. During halftime, viewers got to see the premiere of the "When I'm Gone" video, marking the first time ESPN has shared a music video across networks during a live broadcast.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Katy Perry/Instagram Katy Perry

"When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them," Perry said in a press release.

"ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing," she added.

Perry also recently launched her Las Vegas residency, Play, which opened in late December at Resorts World. She is set to perform 16 shows through March.

The singer spoke with PEOPLE earlier this week about what goes on behind-the-scenes before each of her scheduled performances.

"Well, people think backstage is pretty scandalous, but for me, for a decade, it's pretty much been the same," Perry told PEOPLE exclusively. "We're just getting ready, we're eating well, we're doing a pre-show workout. We're doing lots of different business things and really sticking to the meditation."

"So the [things] that I do, and have done for over a decade, has given me a lot of help with fatigue and exhaustion," she continued. "Especially getting through these shows, because I think this is probably the most physically grueling show I've done."

And, according to the "Dark Horse" hitmaker, her 16-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, is with her in Las Vegas anyway, leaving no room for any wild antics.

"Daisy's with me all the time and she loves seeing mama get ready and turn into the character," she said. "And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It's a great routine. I thrive on routine."

