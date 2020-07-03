Katy Perry Shows Off Her Pregnancy Belly Button: 'Clickbait Bisch'

Katy Perry is sharing some "pregnancy realness."

On Thursday, the mother-to-be — who is expecting her first child (a baby girl) with fiancé Orlando Bloom — shared a candid video of her changing belly button.

"Pregnancy realness," Perry, 35, wrote over a clip on her Instagram Story, which zooms in on her naval and growing bump.

In a second video, Perry shows off her belly button again but then pans the camera to show her completely glammed up face and hair styled straight with loose curls.

"Clickbait bisch," Perry wrote over the video as she smiles.

The candid moment comes after Bloom shared his excitement about becoming a "girl dad," telling Good Morning America this week that he's looking forward to sharing the "quiet times" at home with a newborn.

Bloom is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"I'm excited," he said. "It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like. For me, you know, those quiet times at home just you and the family and the little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world."

The actor smiled thinking about the intimate parenting moments he can't wait to share soon with his new baby girl.

"I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a breastfeeding-bottle-thing, because I won't be, obviously, breastfeeding," he laughed.

"I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby [in your arms]," added Bloom.

Updating fans on Perry's pregnancy, Bloom recently revealed to the Associated Press that the "Daisies" singer is doing "great" in her third trimester.

"Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn't know [she's pregnant]," he said, adding, "She's a force of nature, obviously, as we all know; as everyone knows. ... But it's been really impressive."

"There's no complaining. She's just all about it," Bloom said, praising his soon-to-be wife. "It's pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It's just business as usual."

Perry, whose new album is out August 14, told Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy last week that she is "as excited as can be" about becoming a first-time mom. She also admitted to feeling "every emotion under the sun" over the course of her pregnancy.

"I've been overwhelmed, I've been anxious, I've been happy, I've been overjoyed, I've been depressed," said Perry. "I've been all of it. The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world."

Perry revealed that she is expecting in March in the music video for her new track “Never Worn White.”