Katy Perry is embracing her body hair and quit shaving her legs. She's not the only one.
Don't tell Katy Perry what to do with her body.
On Sunday, the 36-year-old shared a video featuring fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan. In the Instagram Story, Bryan tells Perry: "I know you're a mom, but we gotta do something about that leg hair." The Roar singer, panning to flaunt her furry gams, responded, "no! I don't got time! I rather cuddle with my daughter!" Perry captioned the post #MomsKnow.
Several fans took to the comments to praise Perry for her transparency and thanking her for her relatability. One fan tweeted, "really cool being that confident in your own skin; hair or not Congratulations New Mama!!"
Perry, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with partner Orlando Bloom back in August, previously admitted that shaving her legs has been low on her priorities list since giving birth. During the April 4 episode of American Idol, Perry told contestant Cassandra Coleman, "As a new mother, I don't have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills," she said at the time.
Perry is apparently not the only one who has ditched leg shaving recently. Last year, Forbes reported that sales of personal grooming products like deodorant, skincare products and razors went down during the pandemic. In a survey, beauty app Cosmetify similarly found that 45 percent of women stopped buying hair removal products such as razors and wax strips throughout 2020's quarantine period.
While women's body hair has historically been stigmatized, celebrities (like Perry) and social media users are looking to change the conversation. As Refinery29 recently pointed out, the TikTok hashtag #bodyhairisnatural has more than 57 million views and #bodyhairpositivity has 24.1 million views, each featuring videos of individuals proudly showing off their armpits, legs, arms and more.
Is the trend here to stay? We'll just have to wait and see.
