Katy Perry Says It's 'Good to Be Around' Fiancé Orlando Bloom Because He 'Gets Me Out of My Head'

Katy Perry's decision to become a mother had a little something to do with an important man in her life.

During an appearance on Dear Chelsea, Perry opened up about motherhood and when she decided it was the right time.

"Best decision I made in my entire life," she told Chelsea Handler of parenting her 20-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "I wasn't very maternal and I think that probably stems from some childhood stuff."

And though Perry, 37, said she long thought that motherhood wasn't in the cards for her because there was a "disconnect," being with Bloom, 45, changed that perspective.

"[Then] Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11. So that definitely, primally influenced me — something inside of me said, 'You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed,' " she said jokingly. "He is a kind man."

And having Bloom around not only grew her yearning to be a mother, but he's also served as someone who brings balance into her life.

"I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre to him and some people ask, 'What is this guy on?' He's just really got this happy, posi vibes and I'm a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways — and so it's good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit."

During the interview, she also revealed she's been living in Kentucky for "almost a month now" and that too has opened her perspective.

"[It's an] amazing experience and reminds you Hollywood is not America — and you need to remember that because I think you can understand people better," she said of her living situation.

During an interview with E! News on the American Idol red carpet last month, the "Firework" singer revealed said she's had her hands full with her daughter as Daisy hits new milestones.

"She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors, [and] she's got pigtails," the "Dark Horse" singer told the outlet.

The mom of one also detailed Daisy's first trip to Hawaii, recalling the hilarious moment her daughter thought Mickey Mouse was a cow during a meet-and-greet with the beloved character.

"[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey," Perry quipped. "She went, 'Moo, moo.' And I was like, 'That's not the sound,' but I don't know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?"