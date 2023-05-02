Katy Perry Says It's 'Awesome' to Have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on 'Idol' amid Coronation (Exclusive)

"I loved the reaction from the contestants. I idolize Alanis, Jagged Little Pill is the reason I do music," the "Dark Horse" singer says

Get ready to switch things up, American Idol fans! Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran are bringing their vast skillset to the show.

On Monday night's episode, the remaining contestants learned that while judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are off performing at King Charles' coronation concert in London on Sunday, Morissette and Sheeran will hold down the fort.

"When we're up there, we're speaking from the heart. And Alanis and Ed, they'll do that also," judge Luke Bryan tells PEOPLE in a group interview after the show.

He continued, "They're obviously seasoned in every aspect of the industry. It's funny, over the years, Lionel and Katy probably can almost predict what I'm going to say. So it'll be interesting that I'll be up there with people that I can't predict exactly what they're going to say."

Meanwhile, the "Firework" singer has complete confidence that her position will be in good hands.

"I loved the reaction from the contestants. I idolize Alanis, Jagged Little Pill is the reason I do music," Perry, 38, says. "Ed Sheeran is the best producer, writer, artist, life-liver. I'm really excited to watch his documentary because I know that he's been through a lot."

She adds, "These are two people who always stay true to themselves and are real so I think it's awesome to have them as judges."

Morissette, 48, will be pulling double duty as a judge and a mentor with the remaining contestants, who will be performing her songs on the Idol stage.

Meanwhile, the finalists will be teaming up to duet Sheeran, 32, songs.

The stars will also be taking the stage to perform. Morissette will perform one of her hits, while Sheeran will give Idol viewers a performance of his brand-new single.

While Perry and Richie will be abroad for the royal performance, they will be checking into Idol live from Windsor Castle. The "California Girls" singer teases they may be "having tea."

The seven remaining finalists are Oliver Steele, Colin Stough, Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, Warren Peay, Wé Ani, Zacharia Smith and Haven Madison.

While the pressure is on for contestants to see this competition through, they're psyched about working with icons like Sheeran and Morissette — who they've always admired.

"The first song I ever learned how to play on acoustic guitar was 'The A Team.' I had his poster on my wall in high school," says Steele. "He is one of four of the most important artists who impacted my life."

Watch Sunday's episode of the singing competition show on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

