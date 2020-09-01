Katy Perry says Russell Brand marriage was 'like a tornado'

Katy Perry has reflected on her short-lived marriage to Russell Brand, describing it as a "tornado".

The pair were married in 2010 before splitting 14 months later with the pop star stating the comedian ended the marriage via text message. She's now described the turbulent partnership as the "first breaking of my idealistic mind".

Speaking about the relationship to 60 Minutes Australia, the 35-year-old said: "I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once."

Katy Perry (L) and actor Russell Brand attend the 3rd annual "Change Begins Within" benefit celebration held at the Los Angeles Times Central Court on December 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic) More

When asked how she made it through the break-up, Perry claimed she was able to overcome difficult moments because she "always resonated with friction and resistance" and knew it would "take a lot of work" to heal.

The breakdown of their marriage was covered in Perry's behind-the-scenes documentary film Part Of Me in which she is seen sobbing after receiving the message from Brand, 45, moments before going out onto stage to complete a date of her California Dreams tour.

The Roar singer is now engaged to be married to Orlando Bloom, with whom she recently welcomed her first child.

Last week their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom was introduced to the world with the parents stating: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

Bloom was previously wed to model Miranda Kerr and the couple share a nine-year-old son, Flynn.

Meanwhile, Brand wed second wife Laura Gallacher in 2017 and the pair have two daughters, Mabel, three, and two-year-old Peggy.