Katy Perry, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in the Stylish Print Kate Middleton Always Wears

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Polka-dot clothing works for any occasion

Getty Images / Reese Witherspoon Instagram

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Denim trends seem to come and go with the weather (skinny, baggy, low-rise, what’s next?), but the polka-dot print is one statement style that’s stood the test of time.

Be it on dresses, blouses, or even pants, the retro pattern adds a vintage nod of sophistication to every outfit it graces while maintaining a bit of playful fun, which is why it continues to be a standout pick for celebrities this summer. Katy Perry wore a classic version of the print in the form of a black and white micro-dotted necktie while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London (complete with pearl earrings and vintage-inspired shades).

Speaking of Wimbledon, Kate Middleton loves the print so much she re-wore the navy and white polka-dotted dress she sported at last year’s tournament to the Hope Street opening ceremony. And Reese Witherspoon recently opted for a puff-sleeved style similar to the Princess of Wales’ pick in an Instagram post documenting her summer adventures.

Polka-Dot Styles Inspired by Celebrities

Related: Tayshia Adams Shared Her Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks with Us — and They Start at $9

Kate is somewhat of a mascot for polka dots. In fact, she rarely goes a spring or summer without wearing them (see: her Garter Day dress or the one she wore to show off her baking skills), and that’s likely because they’re so versatile — fit for watching tennis and hosting important community events.

Even for those of us who aren’t royals, the print serves as a multipurpose summer staple worthy of showing off in group photos at showers, weddings, and even on vacation.

Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $42 (Save $3)

Amazon

$45

$42

Buy on Amazon

To mimic your favorite celeb-worn circles, there are many routes you could go, but we recommend this Prettygarden puff sleeve dress as a solid starting point. Its lightweight material will keep you cool at outdoor events, and the torso is lined with adorable (non-functional) buttons for a sweet feminine touch. The high-low smocked style is see-through with a matching liner for a multidimensional look.

And more than 1,300 shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, touting the wrapped design, V-neck detail, and sheer puff sleeves. One person called it “very comfortable” and “very flattering,” adding that they “get compliments every time” they wear it.

Milumia Dotted Blouse, $21 (Save 54%)

Amazon

$46

$21

Buy on Amazon

If you’re not a dress person, you can still join the polka-dot party with a patterned top like this red-and-white Milumia blouse. The cap sleeves and keyhole back maintain the print’s vintage charm, and it comes in a variety of other colors. Many of its 2000+ five-star raters say its flowy, loose fit makes it ideal for warm weather outings. One reviewer said: “Drape is wonderful and can be dressed up or casual.”

Story continues

There’s still plenty of summer left to squeeze some spots in, so shop best-selling styles below — from dresses to skirts to swimsuits.

Prettygarden Halter-Neck Sleeveless Floral Maxi Dress, $42 (Save 9%)

Amazon

$46

$42

Buy on Amazon

Allegra K Polka Dot Square Scarf, $8

Amazon

$8

Buy on Amazon

Verdusa Sleeveless Keyhole Mock Neck Top, $26

Amazon

$26

Buy on Amazon

The Drop Ana V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $60

Amazon

$60

Buy on Amazon

Exlura High-Waisted Polka Dot Pleated Midi Skirt, $34 (Save 13%)

Amazon

$39

$34

Buy on Amazon

Tempt Me High-Waisted Halter Bikini, $33 (Save 11%)

Amazon

$37

$33

Buy on Amazon

Atnlewhi Long Sleeve Polka Dot Button-Down, $24

Amazon

$24

Buy on Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.