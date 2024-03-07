Katy Perry’s Red Carpet Corset Revealed Her Black G-String

Katy Perry accessorized her latest red carpet look with a thong. The singer made quite the bold fashion choice at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, wearing a red peplum corset top with a matching fit-and-flare skirt loosely laced down the back to reveal her black g-string which sat high on her hips. She kept her jewelry simple, with a dainty pearl necklace and drop-earrings to match.

For footwear, Perry chose mega-high black heels. Her jet-black hair was up in a sleek, high ponytail that cascaded down her waist. Naturally, she paired the red ensemble with a lipstick in the same shade.

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

On her backside, Perry sported a skin-colored, 3D butterfly tramp stamp by celebrity makeup and FX artist Hugo Villasenor. She posted photos of the look to Instagram, captioning the post, “You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby.”

Some fans have noticed a few of Perry’s posts taking on a butterfly theme, and believe it to be a sign that she is putting out new music in the near future.

“ARE WE GETTING THE ALBUM QUEEN???” one commenter wondered.

“She’s so up to something!” another fan wrote.

On February 12, 2024, Perry announced on Instagram that she would not be returning as a judge on the new season of American Idol. Her outfit may have been an easter egg as to what comes next for the singer. In her post, she woe a black long-sleeve dress adorned with metallic silver butterflies. While Perry’s departure may simply be due to the fact that she spent seven seasons on the show and is ready to end that chapter of her life, fans can’t help but hope that she left to focus on her music career.

