Here Was Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Reaction to the News of Their Baby Girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom found out this past week that they are having a baby girl. This photo of Bloom with pink icing all over his grinning face seems to prove how the couple feels about the news of their baby. A source told People that Perry and Bloom are over-the-moon excited for their little girl.

"They are both so excited about having a baby. They are also ecstatic that it's a girl," the source said. "They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now. It’s such a happy distraction for them."

The baby's due date is this summer, and the source said that Perry and Bloom are taking the precautions that doctors recommend right now.

"Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy," the source added. "Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer."

The source said that the new mom is "feeling good" and trying to stay calm. Like so many other pregnant people right now, Perry might be thinking about how her labor and delivery could be affected by the global pandemic.

"She tries not to stress about the birth, but she definitely thinks about it a lot," the source said.

A lot has changed in the world since Perry first announced, via a music video for "Never Worn White," that she and Bloom are expecting their first child together. That was early March. Now, the coronavirus breakout has been declared a global pandemic, and health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control are releasing the information they have about pregnancy and COVID-19.

The source adds that while Bloom and Perry are being cautious, they are donating money toward "several causes" during the pandemic.

