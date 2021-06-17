Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom look *so* in love in holiday pics

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

In case you needed a reminder that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are *officially* couple goals, the pair just shared a series of holiday snaps to Instagram, and it's safe to say they look more in love than ever.

Katy and Orlando, who have been dating since 2016 and share a daughter together, are currently vacationing in Venice, Italy. They both took to socials on Wednesday (June 16) to give us a glimpse into their time away.

On his feed, Orlando posted pics and videos of the couple enjoying a gondola ride and sharing a romantic kiss. Us, jealous? Never!

He captioned the post: "🍕dump and a kiss under the bridge for good luck 🍀".

On her Instagram, Katy shared a photo of Orlando napping in bed, as well as a random snap of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Yep, we have questions too. "Is that JLO and Ben? 😂🙌❤️" commented one fan, "JLO AND BEN AFFLECK? WHAT KSKDKSKSKSK" said another.

"Orlando and Katy arrived in Venice on Sunday," an insider told People. "[Daughter] Daisy and [Bloom's son] Flynn are with them and also other family members. They toured the city on a gondola and enjoyed spritz."

The trip comes just a few days after Orlando trolled Katy on Instagram. Katy shared a series of outfit snaps, and asked fans: ""1, 2, 3 or 4? You tell me... " Orlando commented, "Babe can I get a coffee this jet lags got me goooooood." The comment has been liked over been liked over 4500 times.

