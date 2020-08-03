Katy Perry's nickname for Orlando Bloom is very cute

From Cosmopolitan

In the market for a detailed timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship? Then you're in luck! Here's everything that's happened while Katy and Orlando have been together - starting with the latest update...

3 August 2020: These two are cute, of course, but it's as though they really need us to know they're cute (which we're not mad at), with Katy talking about her nickname for Orlando in an interview with The Sunday Times Style. She also detailed the fact that the pair talk in voices to each other "all day," which again, is undeniably sweet.

During the interview with The Sunday Times Style Katy played a game of 'Finish The Sentence', and answered a number of questions including what pregnancy is like and describing her new album.

Eventually she got onto her nickname for fiancé Orlando and said, "My nickname for Orlando is 'Doe', like D-o-e, 'oh doe'," she says in a baby voice. "We speak like that all day and it's very annoying to the people that hear us... 'Oh doe sho!'"











And here's a detailed timeline of the rest of Katy and Orlando's relationship...

10th January 2016: Katy and Orlando are spotted catching up and looking flirty at the Weinstein Company/Netflix Golden Globes after party. According to Us Weekly, they even had a dance-off. "Katy literally dropped to the floor and was waving her booty around, beckoning Orlando," a source says. Their canoodling sparks rumours that Perrybloom is a thing.



22nd January 2016: In the weeks following, the pair are seen together again several times, including at an LA performance of the play The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. A photo shared on Instagram shows the couple having a blast, while standing safely apart.

12th February 2016: The couple are seen getting close at an Adele concert, aka the best date location ever. A fellow concert-goer tells the Mail Online that the pair were in "high spirits" and kissed more than once. "At certain points Orlando would give Katy a peck on the lips but then would just carry on enjoying 'Rolling In The Deep'," said the source.

24th February 2016: ET reports that the two are on holiday in Hawaii doing coupley things, like holding hands, hiking and making out on a bench. Pictures emerge of a shirtless Orlando and it's clear they are more than just friends.

April 2016: The new couple hang out at Coachella and fellow festival-goers report there was some serious PDA going on. "They came in about 20 minutes in to The Kills set," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They were hugging and with a group of other people. Orlando was behind her and swaying with her to the music. They also were vaping together. They were kissing and very much a couple."

3rd May 2016: Perrybloom attend The Met Gala in New York, but much to everyone's disappointment, they walk the red carpet separately. Still, they do manage to do one thing together. Inspired by the exhibit's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," both decide to wear matching Tamagotchis. (Romance!)

20th May 2016: It's official! After months of secrecy, Katy shares a picture of herself with Orlando at Cannes Film Festival. The photo shows the couple sprawled out on the staircase of a mansion with the caption "we cannes't". It comes a day after the duo tried very hard to play it cool for photographers at the amfAR Gala.

August 2016: Those paddleboarding photos start doing the rounds and suddenly, this relationship doesn't feel so private any more. During a relaxing getaway to Italy with Katy, Orlando strips naked before getting into the water to enjoy a romantic paddleboard ride with his girlfriend, who casually sips on a beer. NY Daily News releases the photographs, and of course, everyone starts freaking out.

October 2016: Perrybloom win at Halloween. Katy and Orlando, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton and performed at several Democrat rallies, decide to dress up as Hilary and Bill Clinton at Kate Hudson's party. And they don't mess around when it comes to making their costumes as realistic as possible. Reports say the singer spent hours having makeup and prosthetics applied.

22nd November 2016: Reports that these two are no longer an item first emerge. A source tells InTouch Weekly: "Not long after Halloween, Orlando confessed to pals that he'd decided to end their relationship. He claimed that he's just not ready to get married and have babies." Yet another source claims it was Katy who ended it. "She said they were on different life paths and as much as she likes him, it's time to move on," the insider said. Days later, they pair look like they had the greatest Thanksgiving EVER, which suggests they haven't split up after all.

2nd January 2017: Orlando kicks off 2017 by very publicly showing just how committed he is to his girlfriend. He takes Katy to Tokyo's Sanrio theme park to hang out with Hello Kitty. It must be love.

15th January 2017: In honour of Orlando's 40th birthday, Katy throws him an all-out surprise party in Palm Springs. And she really pulls out all the stops. The birthday boy gets treated to a cake topped with a life-size fondant owl on top and a surprise visit from his mum. She also arranges for guests to be given onesies printed with Orlando's face on the front. Best girlfriend ever.

26th February 2017: Katy and Orlando are pictured together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but multiple sources report that they weren't as close as usual during the event. Despite Orlando sharing a cute photo with Katy's puppy to Instagram the next day, many speculate they have decided to take a break due to their recent time apart.

1st March 2017: After over a year of dating, a statement from their reps confirms Perrybloom is indeed over. "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the joint statement says.

14th August 2017: Katy and Orlando are spotted looking super-cosy at an Ed Sheeran gig. Does this mean they're back together? It sure looks like it judging by these photos on Twitter...

31st December 2017: Katy and Orlando spend New Year's together in Japan, so things are looking good for this former couple. They went on a Hello Kitty ride at Sanrio Puroland and it looked absolutely terrifying. (That's Orlando saying hello in Katy's Instagram Stories.)

7th January 2018: Katy and Orlando are spotted having a lovely time in the Maldives together. But is it a romantic getaway or just two pals having a nice holiday together?

13th February 2018: Just three weeks after the couple are spotted holidaying together, a source tells The Sun that they are well and truly back together.

“They’re back on,” a source says. “Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn’t cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they’re keeping things low key – but they’re back together.”

26th April 2018: Katy essentially confirms rumours that she and Orlando are back together in an interview with ET, when she's asked whether she'd date an American Idol contestant.

"No, I'm sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself," she said, and added, "And I'm very happy!"

The reporter responded, "You're spoken for right now?!" and Katy replied, "Yeah, girl, of course I am!"

23rd May 2018: Katy, once again, appears to confirm she and Orlando are back on. On the season finale of American Idol, the singer confessed her love to Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, and then let it slip that she's not single.

“Can I be in the running?” Katy jokingly asked the Bachelorette contestant, as she got down on one knee to give Becca a kiss on the hand.

“Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” Becca responded, but then Katy said, “I’m not single but I still like you.”

She must be talking about Orlando, right?

26th September 2018: Katy and Orlando make their first red carpet appearance since getting back together, and don't they look so happy?

The couple attended the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco at Opera of Monte-Carlo. Pretty posh, eh?

15th February 2019: Congratulations to the happy couple! After years of on-and-off dating, Katy and Orlando have dropped a huge hint that they are engaged following a Valentine's Day proposal.

Just hours after Katy's mother, Mary Hudson, shared photos on Facebook from what was reportedly their "engagement party", the pop star posted a picture on her Instagram page suggesting that the rumours are true.

Although their engagement hasn't been officially confirmed, the sweet snap shows the pair surrounded by heart balloons and more importantly, Katy is wearing a stunning ring with pink stone surrounded by diamonds. She captioned the adorable photo: "Full bloom".

16th February 2019: After dropping a major hint that they are engaged following a Valentine's Day proposal, Katy and Orlando are reportedly already excited to expand their family.

According to a People source, Katy is planning on "slowing down her career this year", as they “want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later.” Another source agreed, telling the publication, “They both want kids together and will prioritise this.”

Orlando already has an 8-year-old son named Flynn, who he had while he was married to model Miranda Kerr.

Cute! We haven’t actually had a full-blown engagement confirmation from Katy or Orlando yet, so we'll take this baby update with a pinch of salt. Congrats to the happy couple!

26th March 2019: Katy leaves some incredibly thirsty comments on a bunch of photos Orlando uploads to Instagram.

Look at this filth!

13th April 2019: Katy and Orlando are at Coachella like everyone else this weekend, and they're doing it their way. Which means... lots of hands, everywhere.

The engaged pair are still very much in their honeymoon period, it seems, as they were photographed pushing the PDA real hard at the Californian festival. Pictures show Orlando's hand on Katy's bum as they kiss - and if you had any doubt about how into each other these two are, you certainly won't now.



31st May 2019: Katy reveals details about Orlando's proposal.

Speaking to Ronan Keating on Capital Radio, she said: "It was Valentine’s Day and I had to work that day and I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, at this Italian restaurant. Because when I get, like, a pass I just want to stuff my face with pasta and so I get there and he’s, like, clean shaven, he’s not wearing tennis shoes and I’m like ‘oh something is going down.'"

She added: "He must have been so nervous – actually he was, he was going like this [takes deep breaths] - and then I thought I was going somewhere and I wasn’t and then I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him and we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you have ever seen. It’s like, you know when Kanye does that for Kim and you’re like ‘oh my god’? I was like ‘oh my god!’"

6th June 2019 - Katy reveals she and Orlando are taking wedding planning "slow", because they're in no rush to tie the knot. "One step at a time," she told KISS Breakfast Show of their wedding plans. "Definitely trying to lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is like a big deal."

Fair enough.

23rd August 2019 - Orlando gets candid about his sex life with Katy, commenting that it's "pretty good" and opening up about how "blessed" he feels to have an intimate connection with someone.

"I would say that sex is a really important part of life because it's a way to connect, it's a way to show intimacy," he told news.com.au. "Intimacy is an incredibly important part of life because if you can be intimate with somebody, then you're blessed, right?"

He's got a point.

14th November 2019: Orlando has revealed he wants to have kids with fiancée Katy. The actor, who is already dad to eight-year-old Flynn, opened up about his relationship in a new interview with Man About Town.

"I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids," he shared. He said when it comes to it, it will be "with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means" rather than a romantic, idealised version.

"Because I think when you’re younger, we’ve all been sold this Hollywood idea of love and relationships, marriage and kids, and actually, what it really takes is communication and compromise, so life looks like somebody who’s willing to communicate and find joy in the simple and small moments," he added.

5th March 2020: Katy and Orlando are expecting their first child together! Katy teased the news by cradling her baby bump in the 'Never Worn White' music video, before confirming she was pregnant during an Instagram Live.

"There’s a lot that’s happening this summer," she commented. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, and figuratively… to something you guys have been waiting for. I’m excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music. While it’s not the lead single, it’s a good way to start out. I had to reveal it [the pregnancy] at some point."

"It’s getting pretty obvious."

Congratulations, guys!

9th March 2020: Orlando Bloom posted the cutest message about Katy after she revealed the pair are expecting their first child together. The actor shared a snap of Katy showing off her bump and added the caption: "My babies blooming ❤️." Cute.

Meanwhile, opening up about the pregnancy in more detail, Katy told SiriusXM's Mikey Piff: "Well, it wasn’t an accident. It was like, you know, I’m so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals I’ve been able to kinda check off my list, and dreams, in the life I’ve lived thus far.

"I think I’ve just been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running myself too ragged and, like, creating space for something new to happen like this."

4th April 2020: Katy reveals she and Orlando are having a baby girl! Katy took to Instagram again to announce the sex of her and Orlando's baby. Posting a picture of Orlando's face covered in what looks like pink icing, Katy added the caption, "it's a girl," complete with two pink heart emojis. Stop it, you guys!

Katy also set the location of the picture to, "Girls Run The World."

6th May 2020: Katy Perry shares an Instagram Story of her blossoming baby bump, as she opens up about isolating with husband-to-be Orlando Bloom.

"Even though I can get highly annoyed by being quarantined with my family in close quarters, I feel we've laid a new foundation within our family," Katy recently told Extra.

"There's a bond that's even stronger. We have some horrible days where I want to cry, but I believe when we look back at this, for myself, it will be this beautiful bond that we created."

15 May 2020: Katy Perry just hinted abut her due date with Orlando Bloom - and it's soon! Speaking to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Katy explained that she had been quarantining with her two nieces and fiancé Orlando Bloom's nine-year-old son Flynn, which she called good practise for when she becomes a mum.

"I'm just getting used to having kids around the house because that's going to be my future very soon," she revealed. Speaking of how she planned to balance her career with being a new mother, Katy continued, "I'm a workaholic, I love working, I love singing, I love my job.



"My plan pre-covid was just to keep going and put out a record in the summer until my water breaks, then I was gonna transition into being a mum."



The release date of her currently untitled album is August 14, which suggests her baby could be due this summer!

