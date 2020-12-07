Katy Perry has found a way to cope with new parent sleep deprivation: What is transcendental meditation?

Watch: Katy Perry says she’s finding the new parent lack of sleep a “challenge”.

Katy Perry has revealed she is finding the lack of sleep that comes with having a newborn to be a “challenge”.

The Firework singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, three months ago and Perry has been getting candid about how life has changed since then.

Speaking to Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness during a virtual Meditate America event, the singer revealed she is struggling with the lack of shut eye.

“I’m a new mother. My daughter - she’s such a gift - but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep! No matter how much support you have,” she said.

“But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go?”

Perry went on to credit transcendental meditation (TM), which is a form of silent mantra meditation, for helping her carve out some me-time during a busy day.

“There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes,” she explained.

“Not only do I find the deepest rest that I need, that my body is desperate for—but it feels like I’ve stolen two plus hours, maybe three hours, from the clock.”

The new mum went on to praise the technique for helping to give her the “deepest rest” when she is “desperate for a reset”.

What is Transcendental Meditation?

According to the Meditation Trust, TM is a simple method of meditation that uses a silent form of a mantra (or sound) to allow the mind the freedom to be still.

“Transcendental meditation induces a state of deep relaxation but also increases brain function, awareness and energy levels,” explains Cheryl MacDonald, yoga elder and founder of YogaBellies.com.

She claims that if used daily TM can help new parents, like Perry, feel less tired, less stressed and it can help regulate sleeping patterns.

Antonia Harman, founder of Divine Empowerment, says the main difference between TM and other meditation is the use of the mantra that you repeat.

“Often mantras are specific words or phrases,” she explains. “In TM the mantra is meaningless sound which is used as a vehicle to quieten the mind.

“As with all forms of meditation TM relaxes and calms you. It alleviates stress and increases focus. It also clears anxiety and helps you become happier.”

How can TM help new parents?

MacDonald says transcendental meditation is generally practiced twice a day for just 20 minutes.

“[TM] encourages the mind to become calm and balanced, allowing you to experience pure awareness,” she explains.

“This inner silence is invaluable to new parents seeking calm. It can be done any time of the day, but creating the time to focus is important.”

“Transcendental meditation practice helps parents to grow strong from within, restoring energy reserves and allowing them to become grounded for effective parenting,” she adds.

How do you practice TM?

Harman says TM is traditionally taught by a trained teacher but she has provided some basics for anyone who would like to try the technique.

1. Sit in a comfortable chair with your feet on the ground and hands in your lap. Leave your legs and arms uncrossed.

2. Close your eyes, and take a few deep breaths to relax the body.

3. Open your eyes, and then close them again. Your eyes will remain closed during the 20-minute practice.

4. Repeat a mantra in your mind. This is typically a Sanskrit sound learned from a TM teacher.

5. When you recognise you’re having a thought, simply return to the mantra.

6. After 20 minutes, begin to move your fingers and toes to ease yourself back to the world.

7. Open your eyes.

8. Sit for a few more minutes until you feel ready to continue with your day.

