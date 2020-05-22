Katy Perry 'learning to be a mum fast' in lockdown with children

Katy Perry speaks during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. (Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Pregnant Katy Perry has said she is “learning to be a mum fast” as she is in lockdown with children.

The Roar singer is expecting her first child with actor fiancé Orlando Bloom, and is getting a crash course in parenting thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

The star is living with small children – thought to be young relatives as well as Bloom’s nine-year-old son from his former marriage with Miranda Kerr - as a result of the pandemic.

Asked about it on The Graham Norton Show, she said: “I’m learning to be a mum fast.

“Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!”

Perry, 35, confirmed her pregnancy in March, shortly after sparking rumours by cradling her tummy in the music video for her song Never Worn White.

She has since revealed that the couple are expecting a baby girl.

She told Norton of unveiling her baby bump in a video: “That was quite early on, so I think half of it was Taco Bell!”

She added: “I thought, ‘What better way to reveal big news in my life to my fans who have grown up with me, than via music’.”

Perry and Pirates Of The Caribbean star Bloom have been an item since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day last year.

Bloom, 43, was previously married to model Kerr from 2010 to 2013, and the pair share son Flynn.

Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on May 22 at 10.45pm. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.