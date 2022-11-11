Katy Perry Looks Identical To Megan Fox With Her Latest Hairstyle

Edward Berthelot - Getty Images

This morning, whilst half asleep and with both hair and sleep in my eyes, my usual mindless social media scrolling routine came to a halt when I saw – what I thought was – a stunning picture of Megan Fox. Alas, after doing a double take, I came to the realisation that it was, in fact, the Hot N Cold singer, Katy Perry. Read: 'We used to be, just like twins, so in sync.'

Less than 24 hours ago, Katy took to Instagram to share not one but two posts containing six different pictures to debut her CMA Awards red carpet look. And while there's no doubt that her denim on denim outfit and bejewelled choker necklace is giving peak Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards vibes (IYKYK), her long dark hair is saying 'let's drink each other's blood'... Again, if you know, you know.

All jokes aside, there's no dismissing that the two stars have their similarities, especially considering Katy's hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, has worked up her locks in a way that looks exactly like Megan's. Think long, soft, jet-black waves. Not to mention the infamous and very on-trend middle parting.

And of course, for reference, let's compare the look to Meg's signature style:

Uncanny, really.

To complete the singer's ensemble, makeup maestro Michael Anthony, opted for a soft glam beat, complete with a powder pink lip, nude smokey eye and fluffy lash. Take a closer look below at the video Anthony shared on his IG:

Those hand-placed crystal accents are just divine.

It looks as if Megan I mean Katy* is party season ready. Now, let the festivities commence!







