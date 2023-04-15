Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That to Perform at King Charles’ Coronation Concert

LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF - Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and Andrea Bocelli are set to perform for King Charles’ Coronation concert, the Guardian confirmed. They will be joined by bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, singer Freya Ridings and composer-producer Alexis Ffrench.

The artists will gather at Windsor Castle on May 7 for a crowd of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests. The event will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds. BBC, which is organizing the coronation, said that the concert “will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth.”

News of the concert’s headliners follows reports of a number of artists turning down offers to perform at the coronation, with some theorizing that the royal family’s recent “PR disasters” were partly to blame.

In addition to the celebrity artists and musicians, the Coronation Choir, composed of community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, will also perform. Iconic locations across the country will also be highlighted as part of the concert using projections, lasers, and drone displays.

Perry, who is set to wrap her residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World in the fall, has been an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by Charles, since 2020.

“I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” said Perry.

Richie, a recent inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, also released a statement on the upcoming performance: “To share the stage with the other performers at the coronation concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honour and a celebration.”

