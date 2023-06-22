Katy Perry Just Opened Up About Why She and Orlando Bloom Were Sober for Three Months

The pair made a "pact" to quit drinking back in March.

getty images

Just months after Katy Perry revealed that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom had made a “pact” to commit to short-term sobriety back in March, the singer is opening up about what first inspired them to give it a shot — and how doing it with a partner made it “so much easier.”

During a recent interview with People in promotion of her non-alcoholic apéritifs brand, De Soi, Perry shared that the three-month journey allowed her to “reset.”

"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," she told the publication. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

getty images

She then added that while she’s “not really drinking” on weeknights post-pact, she still takes the weekends to “indulge a little bit” after successfully completing the challenge with Bloom.

“We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," Perry added. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

Katy concluded by saying that although she doesn’t “really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever” at the moment, she does “love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career, and having a toddler who loves to run."

Read the original article on InStyle.