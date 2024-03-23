Katy Perry Jokes She Can 'Never Sing That Again' After Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Wide Awake'

Clarkson shared a powerful rendition of Perry's 2012 hit during her talk show's Kellyoke musical segment

Monica Schipper/Getty;Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Kelly Clarkson; Katy Perry

Kelly Clarkson's latest cover just got the seal of approval from its original singer.

After Clarkson, 41, shared a powerful rendition of Katy Perry's 2012 smash hit "Wide Awake" for The Kelly Clarkson Show's Kellyoke segment earlier this week, Perry made sure to chime in.

The stripped-down cover, which Clarkson sang while accompanied by a pianist, earned the American Idol alum plenty of love from fans and peers — including Perry herself.



"Ok dang I can never sing that again," Perry, 39, hilariously commented on an Instagram post featuring a clip of Clarkson's cover.

Several other famous pals commented in support of the rendition, including fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert. "❤❤❤❤❤❤," Lambert commented.

Clarkson's cover comes nearly 12 years after Perry first released the song, which peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Perry's nod to Clarkson's "Wide Awake" cover is far from the first time the two singers have shown each other love on social media. Clarkson previously congratulated Perry on the success of her song "Daisies" in 2020, telling her on X (formerly Twitter) that she looked "BEAUTIFUL" in its music video.

"Thank you, friend," Perry responded at the time.

The Kelly Clarkson Show/Instagram Katy Perry comments under Kelly Clarkson's "Wide Awake" cover

Clarkson, who previously recorded the Perry-penned track "Long Shot" for her 2009 album All I Ever Wanted, is no stranger to covering her pal as part of Kellyoke too. In the past, she sang both "The One That Got Away" in 2023 and "Roar" in 2019 for the musical segment.

The multi-hyphenate released her official Kellyoke EP — featuring a few of her personal favorite renditions — back in June 2022, when she said in a press release that incorporating Kellyoke into her show is "the perfect way to kick off every episode."

"Over 500 songs later, and we're still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to," she said at the time.

While Clarkson's EP featured cuts from The Weeknd and Billie Eilish, she most recently has covered a few hits from Miley Cyrus, and even a jazzy version of the Frasier theme while accompanied by star Kelsey Grammer himself.

