Katy Perry to Join “Peppa Pig” Cast as Ms. Leopard for Animated Series' 20th Anniversary Special

"As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard," said Hasbro Entertainment's Olivier Dumont

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty; Hasbro Katy Perry and her upcoming 'Peppa Pig' character, Ms. Leopard

The collaboration everyone's been waiting for is here: Peppa Pig and Katy Perry.

On Wednesday, Hasbro announced the 38-year-old "Teenage Dream" superstar will be joining the cast of Peppa Pig as the voice of a brand-new character for the British animated series' upcoming three-part 20th anniversary special.

Perry, well-known for her zany and over-the-top fashion, will star as dressmaker Ms. Leopard in the celebratory Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special. Her character will help Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow out with their wedding — announced as a surprise, leaving everyone with only one day to prepare for the big event.

Hasbro Ms. Leopard and Peppa Pig

"We’re incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig! As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard," said Hasbro Entertainment president Olivier Dumont in a press statement.

He continued, "Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss."

Dumont also noted that Perry's appearance in the Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special "is just one of the many exciting projects we have in the pipeline" to honor the show's 20th anniversary — including "live events and attractions, products and partnerships, Peppa parties all over the world and much more."

Starring Amelie Bea Smith as the titular character, Peppa Pig follows the cheeky pink animal as she embarks on adventures with family members Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and younger brother George as well as her friends of other species.

According to a press release, the Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special was completed before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, while casting and filming were compliant with SAG-AFTRA rules.

Jason Kempin/Getty Katy Perry in Nashville in November 2022

Perry's participation in Peppa Pig marks her latest role in an animated project. She's previously acted as Smurfette in 2011's The Smurfs as well as 2013's The Smurfs 2 and played herself on an episode of The Simpsons.

Last year, the "Never Really Over" singer announced she'll star as the titular character in the upcoming animated musical film Melody. At the time, Deadline reported her role is a sweet but shy singer with a magical voice who must rise above the jealous, evil pop diva Rose Stellar. The film takes place in New York City.

According to Deadline, the American Idol judge will also write and perform original music for Melody. She is also credited as a producer.



Read the original article on People.