Katy Perry Shows Off Her Own 'VMAs Look' Days After Giving Birth

Katy Perry showed off her own unique “VMAs look” on Sunday night, days after giving birth to her baby daughter.

The chart-topping singer has attended the MTV Video Music Awards multiple times in the past, including in 2017, when she hosted the ceremony.

However, while she wasn’t among the guests at this year’s event, which went ahead without a live audience, at various locations around New York and California, that didn’t stop her getting into the spirit on her Instagram story.

During the show, Katy – who revealed earlier this week that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom had welcomed their first child – shared a mirror selfie sporting maternity underwear and a nursing bra, with a VMAs sticker over the top.

Katy Perry (Photo: Instagram/Katy Perry) More

“Bra by @Medela_US, Underwear by @FridaMom,” she wrote, also joking: “Hair n makeup by @Exhaustion.”

On Thursday morning, Katy and Orlando introduced their first child, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom, to the world.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in statement, alongside a black and white picture of them holding Daisy’s tiny hand, with Katy’s nail decorated with the image of a daisy.

Katy and Orlando also used the moment to raise awareness of causes related to pregnancy and childbirth around the world that have been made worse by the coronavirus crisis.

The Lord Of The Rings actor – who has been engaged to Katy since 2019 – was already a father to a nine-year-old son, Flynn, whose mother is Orlando’s ex-wife, Australian model Miranda Kerr.

READ MORE:

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter, Daisy Dove

Amanda Holden Actually Guessed Katy Perry's Baby Name In An Interview With The Singer Months Ago

Miranda Kerr Shares Sweet Message With Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Following Baby News

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.