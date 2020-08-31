Katy Perry Is Giving Ginger Spice Vibes With Her Hair Color

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Images

Few celebs are having as busy a week as Katy Perry, who welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove, just two days before dropping her new album, Smile. Fans, of course, were thrilled about all of that excitement anyway, but the pop queen released a slew of new visuals to accompany her sixth studio album, and in true Katy Perry fashion, she’s serving up new looks.

We’re personally partial to the video for “Champagne Problems,” in which Perry looks like a total disco queen in a glittery gown with an equally glittery headpiece. But it’s her strawberry red strands that officially have our attention. She looks like Ginger Spice herself, aka Geri Horner (née Halliwell).

The video itself is a vibrant disco dream, but we’re especially loving Perry's fiery ginger red hair.

Perry is wearing her hair in bouncy, romantic waves, and while we can’t see her shoes in the clip, we’re low-key hoping she’s wearing some massive Union Jack platform heels because they’d fit in perfectly with her throwback vintage vibes.

Check out the video in its entirety below and try not to swoon too hard at the throwback look.

In an Instagram post debuting the video, Perry joked in her caption, “Listen to Champagne Problems to get your pre-baby body back 😩.” While we are not here for any body-shaming, especially for new mothers, we do love seeing her pregnancy documented through her album promotion. The "Champagne Problems" video was seemingly filmed before or early into her pregnancy, and in the “Smile” video, she's very close to welcoming baby Daisy.

As part of the “Smile Video Series,” Perry dropped visuals for a bunch of songs from Smile, including "Never Really Over," "Harleys in Hawaii," "Cry About It Later," "Tucked" and, of course, "Champagne Problems." She’s always a style chameleon, but we wouldn’t be mad if she kept these Ginger Spice-inspired strands. Girl power never goes out of style, in our humble opinion.