Katy Perry Gives Fans A Flash Of The 2000s With Visible Thong And Butterfly Body Art

Katy Perry was really embracing her millennial roots during Billboard’s Women In Music celebration near Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Turning into her own “Teenage Dream” during the event, the pop star wore a crimson corset look by designer Ellie Misner, which featured a very 2000s-era exposed thong and some eyebrow-raising body art.

Perry kicked up her Vivienne Westwood platforms as she showed off her red skirt, which laced up the back with a gap that flashed her legs and derrière.

Contrasting her risqué apparel with classic accessory and beauty choices, she paired her ensemble with pearls, red lipstick and a long, dark ponytail.

The “Firework” singer’s visible lingerie wasn’t the only wild part about her look.

Katy Perry attends the 2024 Billboard Women in Music at Inglewood, California's YouTube Theater on March 6. Araya Doheny via Getty Images

Hovering above her black thong was a butterfly design that looked like an elaborate scar or simply raised skin.

While the body art looked extreme, it came courtesy of special effects makeup artist Hugo Villasenor, whom Perry credited in an Instagram post from the evening.

Giving the night another dose of Y2K nostalgia, the “Roar” songstress captioned her post saying “you’re my butterfly, sugar, baby,” lyrics plucked straight from the 1999 anthem “Butterfly” by Crazy Town.

Perry has always been one for a bold fashion choice, and in 2022, she told W magazine she has no regrets about any of her red carpet ensembles, which have included homages to hamburgers,chandeliers, cats and more.

“I’ve worn a lot of weird ass things, but they’ve always brought me joy,” she said, adding, “Has everything been A+? Well, I guess that’s subjective. Some people love it, some people are like, ‘What the fuck?’ and that’s fine.”

