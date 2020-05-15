Katy Perry Gets Naked, Shows Off Her Pregnant Body in ‘Daisies’ Video

via YouTube

Katy Perry will not be satisfied until you cover her in daisies! Daisies! DAISIES!

On Friday Perry released a new video for “Daisies,” from her upcoming studio album. In the video, she wanders through the woods in an ethereal white dress—and eventually finds some rock formations and then a waterfall, where she peels off her clothes and tosses them in the water, showing off her pregnant body.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an Instagram post about the song, Perry said she “wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell.”

It appears Perry has been using music videos to document her pregnancy with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She first confirmed the news in early March, with her “Never Worn White” video. Near the end, after singing in a white gown and a Midsommar May Queen-like dress, Perry stands in profile wearing a gauzy white slip—revealing her very pregnant belly underneath.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.