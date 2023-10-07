Katy Perry Gets New Finger Tattoo as She Celebrates Final Leg of Las Vegas Residency — See the Photo!

The singer's Las Vegas residency is set to conclude on Nov. 4

Monica Schipper/Getty; Katy Perry / Instagram Katy Perry

Katy Perry has some fresh ink!

In a set of Instagram Story posts on Friday, the singer, 38, shared that she has a new finger tattoo to celebrate the final leg of her Las Vegas residency Play.

In the first post, Perry's hand rested under a light as tattoo artist Liz Kim etched the ink onto her finger.

"You guys know what it is? I bet you can't guess what I'm getting right now," the singer said in the video as the light obscured the details of her new body art. "But I am getting my tour tattooed, it's a tradition."

"8 more #PLAY shows left so it's tour tattoo time!!!" the "Firework" songstress wrote over the clip.

In a follow-up image, Perry showed off her new tattoo of a cartoon mushroom — an object featured prominently within her Play residency.

Katy Perry / Instagram Katy Perry's new tattoo

Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency Play in December 2021, and has made sure it's a visual spectacular. As well as a pink and yellow checkerboard stage, the show features some oversized bathroom items, including a larger-than-life toilet and plunger and a colossal rubber duck.

The singer's fans also get to hear an array of tracks from each of her studio albums during the show. Songs featured include "Never Really Over," "Teenage Dream," "Roar," "E.T.," "Dark Horse," "California Gurls," "Waking Up in Vegas," "I Kissed a Girl."



Katy Perry / Instagram Katy Perry's new tattoo

Perry previously told PEOPLE that Play is beyond anything her wildest thoughts could've ever imagined and that it's going "amazing."



"It's all of my biggest dreams, because it's larger than life, coming true," she explained.

"It's just wild. It's a combination of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-Wee's Playhouse," Perry added. "I play a doll and everything is larger than life. And it's a bit trippy, I would say."

"It is a show you can really only see in Vegas because I could never bring a 30-foot toilet on the road. There would be no semi-truck that would hold it," she said.



John Shearer/Getty Katy Perry

Once Play ends early next month, Perry said that she has plans to tour the globe in the near future.

"I know there's a lot of people who couldn't make it to Vegas," Perry said in a recent interview with Out. "The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I'm … due. How about that? I'm due to go out and see the kids that couldn't make it to Vegas."

And while the pop star noted that she's "proud of the show," she joked that its elaborate set pieces and costumes are "not technically possible to cart around."

"Closing a chapter on PLAY allows me to start a new chapter. I'm so excited for the potential of my story to continue," Perry added.

Tickets to Perry's Play residency — which concludes on Nov. 4 — are available to purchase now.

