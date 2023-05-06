Katy Perry Couldn't Find Her Seat at King Charles's Coronation

*Insert "Rihanna, what are you doing here?" meme.*

The first meme of the coronation is here, thanks to Katy Perry and her gigantic hat.



On Saturday morning, the singer arrived at King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony along with British Vogue's Edward Enniful as her date, wearing a custom lilac skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood that consisted of a short-sleeved jacket, a matching pencil skirt, opera gloves in the same shade of purple, and a massive fascinator — an accessory she probably regretted once it came time to take her seat in the pews at Westminster Abbey.



In a video going viral on Twitter, Katy was spotted looking for her seat amongst the 2,000-plus crowd, strategically tilting her head in an effort to see underneath the brim of her huge hat. And, at one point, she seemingly asked a row of guests for help with no luck.

Naturally, the clip had the internet in stitches. One fan joked, "me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store 😭,” while another added: “the way she’s trying to look for her seat with that hat, it’s adorable and funny at the same time."



Katy was in on the joke, and later tweeted: "don't worry guys I found my seat."

Perry is due to perform at the Coronation Concert tomorrow evening, alongside her fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, and the British pop group Take That. “I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking,” she previously said in a statement about her performance. Charles and Perry met during an event in Mumbai in 2019, and he later appointed her as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust the next year.

