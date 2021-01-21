‘Katy Perry came and delivered’: Singer closes inauguration concert with explosive fireworks display
Katy Perry closed out the Biden-Harris inauguration “Celebrating America” primetime special, hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring a number of musical guests and celebrities, with an explosive fireworks display.
Performing her seminal 2010 hit "Firework" in a red, white, and blue gown, the Grammy-nominated pop performer sang in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff looked on.
Thank you @KatyPerry for lighting up the night with your sparkling performance of "Firework." 🎇#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/QAarZwLApB
— Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021
Fans were overjoyed on social media, with one declaring, “KATY PERRY CAME AND DELIVERED.”
KATY PERRY CAME AND DELIVERED pic.twitter.com/9HHyQy2sq6
— lavinia⚡️ (@microwavenugget) January 21, 2021
Another wrote, “You're not officially the president of the United States until Katy Perry sings 'Firework' to you.”
youre not officially the president of the united states until katy perry sings Firework to you pic.twitter.com/cuhlwogKkV
— 🅴 (@teenagedreamish) January 21, 2021
Chrissy Teigen even chimed in on Twitter, writing, "And then @katyperry killed it." (Teigen's husband, singer John Legend, had performed a rendition of Nina Simone’s "Feeling Good" earlier in the evening.)
and then @katyperry killed it pic.twitter.com/EyXw2RA69R
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021
“Now THAT is the way 'Firework' by Katy Perry deserves to be sung,” another fan wrote.
now THAT is the way firework by katy perry deserves to be sung. pic.twitter.com/x1E3sU90QV
— sarah (@xkatycatsarah) January 21, 2021
“Lady Gaga starting the day off perfectly and Katy Perry ending it perfectly. We’ve been blessed,” another wrote.
lady gaga starting the day off perfectly and katy perry ending it perfectly. we’ve been blessed pic.twitter.com/EQXaLyMmQt
— mermaidha ⚡ (@PRISMFAD) January 21, 2021
Lady Gaga performed earlier in the day at Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony, where she sang the national anthem.
The day was packed with major performances, with Jennifer Lopez also joining in to sing a medley of "America the Beautiful" and “This Land Is Your Land”. Country singer Garth Brooks was also on hand during the swearing-in to sing “Amazing Grace”.
The remainder of the “Celebrating America” TV special, meanwhile, featured additional sets from Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, the aforementioned John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen.
