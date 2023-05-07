Katy Perry, Take That and all the best moments from King Charles' coronation concert

Queen Elizabeth II was serenaded by choristers from the Westminster Abbey Choir.

King Charles III’s musical feting comes from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and a congregation of British pop stars including Take That and Olly Murs.

The first-ever official coronation concert, held on the grounds of Windsor Castle a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla received their honors, might not have wrangled massive British star power such as Elton John or Adele. But with “Downton Abbey” star Hugh Bonneville as host and a nod to King Charles’ affection for classical music with the inclusion of Andrea Bocelli, Chinese pianist Lang Lang and Welsh baritone Sir Bryn Terfel on the itinerary, the Sunday ceremony charmed the royals as well as the 20,000 fans who secured tickets for the inaugural public event at the castle.

Members of the public are seen ahead of the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla.

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger

In an interesting pairing, Chinese pianist Lang Lang backed Nicole Scherzinger – best known for her tenure in the Pussycat Dolls – in a performance of power ballad “Reflection” from Disney’s “Mulan.”

Nicole Scherzinger performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.

While her song choice was questionable, Scherzinger emoted mightily while singing, her arm pumps matching Lang Lang’s flair at the piano keyboard. Scherzinger, in waist-enhancing blue gown, eked every ounce of drama from the song, prompting Lang Lang to rush over and take a bow with her at the end of the catwalk.

Olly Murs

Set on a circular stage built in front of the castle – “the royal family’s back garden for more than 1,000 years,” joked host Bonneville – the concert’s first major performer, Olly Murs, amped the crowd early. Skipping across the stage in a white suit jacket adorned with a giant flower, the British singer/TV personality weaved around a pack of dancers as he belted his effusive doo-wop-pop hit, “Dance With Me Tonight.”

Fit for a king

