Katy Perry plans to let her baby play a part in choosing her own name

Katy Perry has revealed she wants her daughter to have a role in the naming process, pictured here May 2020. (Getty Images)

Katy Perry is going to leave it up to her unborn baby to choose her own name, well, sort of.

The singer, 35, is expecting a little girl with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 43 and has been talking baby names.

While the couple have got a shortlist of names they like, the pregnant star has revealed she wants her daughter to be part of the decision-making process.

But wait before you dismiss that as a crazy move, what the star means is she’s going to wait until she meets her baby before deciding which moniker actually suits her.

“We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us,” she told Karson and Kennedy on Boston’s Mix 104.1.

“I’ll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that’,” she added.

When it comes to the shortlist of names the couple are considering for their daughter, some fans have been speculating about whether the list might include a tribute to Perry’s late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson, who died in March at the age of 99.

A source told The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter that the singer is considering naming her newborn “Pearl or Hudson or Ann” in her grandmother’s honour.

Later in the Mix 104.1 chat Perry also discussed her thoughts on becoming a new mother, and admitted to feeling a mixture of emotions during her pregnancy in lockdown, from depressed to overjoyed.

“I’m as excited as I can be. I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious, I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it,” she said.

“The world is just a wild time, and it's a wild time to bring life into the world. I mean, people were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, ‘Man, the world feels a little uncertain,’ and now it really feels shaky boots.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soon to be parents, pictured here in August 2019. (Getty Images)

It isn’t the first time the star has discussed her mental health during pregnancy. Back in May the singer revealed she’d been suffering “waves of depression” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fireworks singer shared her feelings on being in quarantine and her journey to motherhood.

“Sometimes I don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also previously revealed she’d been struggling to adapt to life in quarantine while expecting a baby.

The 35-year-old singer was taking part in SHEIN’s Together livestream event, and told the host she was having both “good days” and others that she finds more difficult, “where I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks.”

The Fireworks singer also opened up about her fiancé ’s excitement at becoming a dad to a daughter. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn, from his previous relationship to Miranda Kerr, and the actor is looking forward to becoming a dad again.

“I think he's really excited for a little girl,” Perry said. “They say that little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl. That’s how it's going to be. We’ll see,” she said.