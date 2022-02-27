Katy Perry, 37, Flashes Her Washboard Abs As She Rocks A Crop Top In A New IG Pic

Katy Perry is looking fitter than ever in a brand new Instagram post.

In the latest snaps, the 37-year-old "Teenage Dream" songstress stepped out in a crop top that totally accentuated her super sculpted abs.

Working out three to five times a week (and prioritizing strength training) keeps her in killer shape.

Katy Perry has officially convinced me that I need more than just solids and stripes in my closet. The 37-year-old "Teenage Dream" singer wore a head-to-toe snake print outfit in her latest Instagram post, which showed glam snaps of her rocking a crop top, high-waisted trousers, and a trench coat for her appearance on Good Morning America...and her abs are looking super strong.

"You can do it put your back in 2/22/22 it," she captioned the pics.

Her followers dropped tons of 🔥🔥🔥 and 😍😍😍 emojis in the comments section and they were definitely loving the funny caption. Dancer Sean Bankhead commented, "lmaooo this caption." While model and influencer Fai Khadra wrote, "Lmfaooo this caption."

But Katy didn't get that fit by accident. She makes sure to hit the gym at least three times a week to strength train. The singer has also been staying very active, learning choreography for her latest music video for her song with Alesso. She's also been rehearsing quite a bit for her Las Vegas residency, which obviously counts as a workout in and of itself.

But Katy likes to live and isn't too strict with herself: "My exercise routine is being half late to the workout because I hate working out," the pop star told the Wall Street Journal last year. "I'm always like, 'I'm so late, too bad I can only do a few things.' The guy who works me out is like, ‘Yeah, right.'"

These days, she enjoys going on hikes with her partner Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy Dove. "Orlando has one of those hiking backpacks that we can pop Daisy into; she loves it," Katy explained to WSJ.

But back in 2017, she was very into plyometrics to prep for her Coachella show, and shared a workout on IG. "🏺sculpting🏺cc: @elliegoulding," she captioned the video.

In terms of nutrition, she told Prevention in February 2020 that instead of eating healthy a hundred percent of the time, “Let’s be honest, it’s 60/40.” And she shared more about what she eats in a day with the Wall Street Journal. Breakfast is usually avocado toast, although she admits, "I’m not a huge breakfast person, so I usually wait for lunch, and with lunch, I’m all about the salad."

Katy also said that she and Orlando Bloom drink "healthy concoctions" before moving on to their morning coffee, which includes a Niacin flushing drink, that "makes us all red and gets the blood moving", or a simple glass of celery juice. Katy even told Prevention that she's obsessed with apple cider vinegar—and when Orlando Bloom picked her up for their first date, she learned he was into it too, after finding a cloudy water bottle in his car. “It was kind of cloudy because it had apple cider vinegar in it,” she said. “He had his water in his car and it had apple cider vinegar in it!”

It was meant to be!

