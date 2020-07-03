‘Katy Keene’ Creator & Cast React To Series’ Cancellation – Update with Lucy Hale Comment

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE: Lucy Hale has finally posted her reaction to the cancellation of her show. Dressed in a white hoodie and smiling wanly, Hale posted to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the cast, crew “and all involved,” acknowledging, “I love the show.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Sad to deliver this news ! But I love the show. I love what it stands for. And mostly I love YOU. To the cast, crew, and all involved… 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 adore you

More from Deadline

EARLIER: It’s Hale and farewell to Katy Keene, as The CW pulled the plug on the musical dramedy developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi after one year.

So far, series star Lucy Hale, who played the title role, hasn’t weighed in on the demise. But news on the Riverdale spin-off just happened, so it’s likely to be a little bit before we hear from all of the cast.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has posted on Instagram, noting, “From the first #katykeene table read. It seems like a dream. So proud of this show and the beautiful souls who came together to make it.💔”

Julia Chan, who played Pepper Smith, posted a quick reply. “Love you, Roberto and Michael and my beloved @cw_katykeene family. Eternally grateful.”

We’ll add more reax as they come in.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.