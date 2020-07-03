‘Katy Keene’ Creator & Cast React To Series’ Cancellation – Update with Lucy Hale Comment

UPDATE: Lucy Hale has finally posted her reaction to the cancellation of her show. Dressed in a white hoodie and smiling wanly, Hale posted to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the cast, crew “and all involved,” acknowledging, “I love the show.”

“Sad to deliver this news ! But I love the show. I love what it stands for. And mostly I love YOU. To the cast, crew, and all involved… 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 adore you

EARLIER: It’s Hale and farewell to Katy Keene, as The CW pulled the plug on the musical dramedy developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi after one year.

So far, series star Lucy Hale, who played the title role, hasn’t weighed in on the demise. But news on the Riverdale spin-off just happened, so it’s likely to be a little bit before we hear from all of the cast.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has posted on Instagram, noting, “From the first #katykeene table read. It seems like a dream. So proud of this show and the beautiful souls who came together to make it.💔”

Julia Chan, who played Pepper Smith, posted a quick reply. “Love you, Roberto and Michael and my beloved @cw_katykeene family. Eternally grateful.”

We’ll add more reax as they come in.

