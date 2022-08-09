Katty Kay: Will an FBI 'raid' supercharge Trump?

Katty Kay - US Special correspondent
·5 min read
Image shows Donald Trump
Image shows Donald Trump

The torrent of outrage from Donald Trump's supporters on Tuesday has been predictable. Of course they were going to vent their fury after FBI agents searched the former president's home.

It plays straight into the narrative Mr Trump himself perpetuates that he is a victim of a corrupt establishment. As he likes to say at his rallies, no political leader has ever been treated as badly as he has. In fact, the FBI search Mr Trump has called a "raid" is helping to solidify his campaign of grievances against the state.

Listening to the gist of what his supporters are saying, there is a specific point about government overreach in persecuting Mr Trump.

Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican senator and Trump critic-turned-acolyte, compared the FBI's actions to "something we have seen many times from third world Marxist dictatorships".

Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor who has only ever been a staunch Trump fan, called it the political weaponisation of the FBI, which she said had "been after President Trump as a candidate, as president, and now as a former president".

There is a mobilising effect to this theme. Again, as Mr Trump often says, if he is being persecuted, his supporters, by extension, are also under threat. He is their guy. It's a sentiment I've heard repeatedly from Trump voters: "In going after him, they are going after us."

Which gets us to the interesting question of how this FBI search changes the American political landscape.

First, it will no doubt galvanise Trump voters to turn out in November's midterm elections. Pro-Trump Republicans are already using it as a way to raise campaign funds for Trump-endorsed candidates.

They clearly see the operation as a money spinner. It also forces Republicans who have previously voiced differences with the former president to rally around him.

Supporters of Donald Trump flocked to his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday night as news of the FBI search broke
Supporters of Mr Trump flocked to his Mar-a-Lago home as news of the FBI search broke

Even Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is seen as the main contender for the Republican nomination if the former president doesn't run in 2024, quickly came out to publicly defend Mr Trump after the search, also calling the search a "weaponisation of federal agencies".

All this could prompt Mr Trump, encouraged by the instant outpouring of pro-Trump fervour, to seize the moment and announce that he'll make a tilt for the White House again.

Around the country millions of his fans are waiting for him to do just that. An early announcement might disappoint some Republican strategists, who fear it casts the former president, who is still a very divisive figure, as a central player in the critical midterm elections. They would prefer that the midterms focus almost exclusively on inflation and the poor state of the US economy.

For Democrats meanwhile, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago holds its own political peril. Not only does it motivate the Republican base, it takes attention away from the Democrats' achievements in Congress this week, passing a sweeping economic package that addresses everything from health care to climate change.

For Democrats in tight races, "the spending bill is a series of victory laps," said Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh. "But the first lap has now been truncated. Democrats wanted this week's political talk shows to be all about the climate change and spending bill that the Senate passed this weekend, instead they were all, once again, about Donald Trump."

The politically unfortunate timing prompted some Democrats to refute pro-Trump allegations that this search was orchestrated by the White House.

"I'm a student of the law, and I care about the rule of law, and I like that we do not have a White House that picks the calendar of what the Department of Justice is doing," said Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, a lawyer and Pennsylvania Democrat. She was one of the impeachment managers at Mr Trump's second impeachment, after the 6 January Capitol riot.

In the longer run, many Democrats believe Mr Trump is the best candidate for them to face in the 2024 presidential election. A June Fox News poll suggested 55% of registered voters view him unfavourably. He is a divisive figure and Democrats think his focus on the last election won't help him with the next one. When he is in the news, they believe, it helps Democrats across the country.

Banners reading 'Arrest Trump' and 'Trump 2024' outside of the Trump Tower building in New York City
Mr Trump remains a divisive figure in the country

Ms Marsh, the Democratic strategist, believes her party will see a big turnout this November, partly because of the Supreme Court ruling overturning a constitutional right to an abortion, but also because the Republican party have failed to hold their party leader accountable for the 6 January riot.

Whether he runs or not, whether he announces before the midterms or not, in some ways that's no longer the important question. After the FBI search, we saw how quickly Republican leaders took up his cause.

"This is less and less about Trump being in the frame of the picture," Michael Steele, a Trump critic and former Chairman of the Republican National Committee, told me.

"This is no longer Trump having to go round the country and perpetuate the lie about the election and perpetuate the destruction of the administrative state. Now he has his minions who will do it for him."

This summer, I spent a hot few weeks travelling around the US talking to Trump supporters. More than once I heard them say a civil war is coming in the country. Monday night on social media, Mr Trump's most ardent fans said the FBI's action will lead to violence.

Steven Crowder, a Trump influencer with 1.9 million followers on Twitter wrote: "Tomorrow is war. Sleep well."

I still find the prospect of a new civil war in America hard to believe.

But someone who's been in the heart of Republican politics for decades, Mr Steele, is less sanguine. "It is serious. This has been an underlying theme (in the fringe of the Republican party) for 10 or 15 years. Trump just gave licence to it. He uncorked the bottle. If they indict this man, these people will lose their minds."

I hope he's wrong.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is