Katt Williams criticizes Cedric the Entertainer for allegedly stealing joke

The comedian claims that Cedric used his material in the 2000 film "The Original Kings of Comedy"

Katt Williams is blasting Cedric the Entertainer for allegedly stealing one of his best jokes.

On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams criticized his fellow comedian for denying the joke theft on the same show in 2022.

“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know,” Williams said. “The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET’s ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.”

"This is not just a random joke — this is my very best joke and it's my last joke and it's my closing joke,” Williams continued. “1998 I'm doing this joke, it's on ComicView. Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience, he comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he's doing that as his last joke on the [Original] Kings of Comedy and he's doing it verbatim, he’s just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Paras Griffin/Getty; Unique Nicole/WireImage Katt Williams and Cedric the Entertainer

Cedric responded in the comments section of a Club Shay Shay Instagram post. “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katts opinion,” he wrote. “My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his. I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am.”

“And all that tough talk! Is corny af I’m grown ass man,” he wrote in another comment. “And none of that s--- gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here..”

Reps for Williams and Cedric the Entertainer did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Cedric had to previously appeared on Club Shay Shay in 2022 and addressed Katt's allegations of theft at the time. “I’ve seen this guy [Williams] 30 times,” he said. “Like, dog, if you literally was that upset about it, like why didn’t you say nothing, like that don’t even make sense,” Cedric said at the time. “This is some internet shit, and that’s all I can say, so, you know, when I responded to him, he didn’t respond back to me and I left it at that.”

But Williams claims that Cedric had already apologized for taking his material. “Him and Steve [Harvey] had already apologized for me so I gave him a pass for a decade,” he said on the podcast. “Are you kidding me? Why would you downplay me like that? Why did I give you a pass if you were just going to lie?”

Elsewhere in the episode, Williams took shots at Steve Harvey. “This is like Steve Harvey telling people he used to be homeless. That's my story, that's not his story. Steve Harvey was never homeless,” he said. “25 years ago he was making $3,000 a show in cash and doing five shows a week… they just tell the stories.”

“Who cares that they wrote a plaque card for you to do Family Feud on?” Williams later said. “Like, you're successful because we're surprised you can talk for a living and it's entertaining that you going to say some funny country things, but not a writer.”

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.