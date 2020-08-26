Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Pose in Similar White Hoodies, Refuel Linkup Rumours

Rumours linking Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have be refuelled after the two stars were reportedly spotted wearing similar hoodies. Fans of the actors noticed the similarity and speculated that the two were wearing the same hoodie.

Katrina had shared a picture dressed in a white hoodie and shorts, posing with an umbrella and colourful shoes.

Later, Vicky opted for a similar white hoodie while posing for a picture to promote the show Gone Game.

Spotting the similarity, fans started talking about the two actors dating each other. One of the social media users went on to call Katrina "Queen" and Vicky her "King", reported DNA.

Rumours about Vicky and Katrina seeing each other have been doing the rounds for a while now. The couple was clicked exiting a Diwali party together last year, and ever since the news of their rumoured romance has been the talk of the town. Katrina and Vicky have also been spotted attending several parties, dinners, as well as festival celebrations together.

Recently, pictures of Vicky outside Katrina's residence had gone viral on social media. Vicky was spotted with his mask and gloves on as he got out of his car upon reaching Katrina’s residence on Sunday. Dressed casually, the actor looked smart as he went to meet the actress.

