Katrina Kaif’s Upcoming Superhero Flick Will Not Have a Male Lead, Reveals Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses from the tinsel town. Fans of the diva soon want to see her on the silverscreen and when the announcement was made that she will star in a superhero flick helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, her admirers could not keep calm. Since then, fans have been waiting that the makers will soon update about who will be the male lead in the movie. However, we have an update, but it's quite the opposite. As reportedly, Kat's yet-to-be-titled film will have no male lead. Katrina Kaif's Superhero Movie with Ali Abbas Zafar May Go On Floors in January 2021, Actress Starts Prepping for It.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Pic With Katrina Kaif And Fans Are Bowled Over With His Caption!

Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed the above news in interaction with ETimes. When quizzed who is he considering for the male lead opposite Kaif, he replied, "Well, I don't need a man opposite Katrina in this film. She herself is the hero as well." "This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won't have a romantic track in it," he added. Well, now we know that Katrina's action film will see her all solo. Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film Might Have a Budget of Rs 90 Crore.

The filmmakers in the interview also revealed that the film will go on floors after six months and will be shot at many international locations. "There's still a lot of prep work left in the preproduction stages which we are currently in. Anyway, I have decided that it will be Poland, Georgia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Uttarakhand where I will shoot the film." Confirmed! Katrina Kaif Will Play a Superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's Next.

Also Read | Prabhas Birthday Special: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma – Which Bollywood Diva Should Romance the Baahubali Star Next (Vote Now)

Ali Abbas Zafar also mentioned that Katrina is training in martial arts for the superhero film. Meanwhile, apart from his, Kat also has Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi starrer Phone Booth. Stay tuned!