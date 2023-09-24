Katrina Bowden Is Engaged to Musician Adam Taylor! See the '30 Rock' Star's Ring

"Those of us who are close to them couldn’t be happier for her," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE

Katrina Bowden/Instagram Katrina Bowden and Adam Taylor

Katrina Bowden's trip to the Amalfi Coast is one she's sure to remember for a long time!

The 30 Rock alumna and Bold and the Beautiful actress got engaged during the Italian getaway, with boyfriend Adam Taylor dropping to one knee to propose as the two stood on a rocky beach in Positano.

"Happy to announce… we are no longer dating 💛," Bowden, 35, and Taylor, 42, wrote on Instagram Sunday, in a shared post.

Along with their announcement came a picture of an emotional Bowden, covering her tearful face as she reacting to the moment Taylor popped the question.

He proposed with a sparkler of an engagement ring, which features a circular-cut diamond set on a simple gold band. Bowden showed off the rock in another picture included in the post, snapped as she held her hand up while on a boat off the travel destination's coast.

Both were wearing swimsuits for the occasion. Bowden looked angelic in a white two-piece topped with a sheer cover-up tied at her waist. Taylor wore a short-sleeve button-down shirt and shorts, both black.

The pair have been dating for "a couple of years," a source in the pair's circle tells PEOPLE. They went public with their romance in October 2021, when Taylor shared a photo of the two on his Instagram. She followed suit, posting a pic of him to her page the following month.

Plenty of pictures online have continued since then. "Life with you is so full of adventure, love, fun, endless laughter… and lots of naps," Bowden wrote in a birthday post to Taylor in January. "I love you and I’m so glad you were born today 😘🤸🏼‍♀️."

"You’re a ray of sunshine and I’m thankful for the special moments that we’ve shared together," he wrote last September, while celebrating her birthday. "Enjoy your day!"

This will be Bowden's second marriage. She was previously married to singer Ben Jorgensen, though the two filed for divorce in December 2020 after marrying in May 2013.

According to PEOPLE's insider, the actress met Taylor — who is a bassist for the reggie-rock band Iration — while vacationing in Hawaii, where he was born and raised.



"Adam's really lovely. He lets Katrina fully be herself," the source says. "They equally support each other's careers and it’s just a very happy, healthy relationship. Those of us who are close to them couldn’t be happier for her."



As for their trip to Italy, that appeared to be in celebration of Bowden's Sept. 19 birthday, too. In addition to visiting Positano, the pair also traveled to Rome, where pictures were snapped in front of the city's most-famous sites including the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon and the Spanish Steps.

"Although I’ve spent most of my adult life thinking about the Roman Empire, it was extra special to experience it in-person together for the first time," Taylor joked on Instagram, playing along with the current TikTok trend, while wishing his bride-to-be a happy birthday. "We’re lovin’ it."

"You just HAD to mention the Roman Empire in my birthday post didn’t you? 😂," she replied.



