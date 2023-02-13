New Katmandu Park promises to bring 'first-of-its-kind rides' to the Caribbean

Desirata ride rendition.

Theme park lovers have a new destination in the Caribbean.

Katmandu Park | Punta Cana will open in the Dominican Republic next month, its developer, Orlando-based Falcon's Beyond, announced on Monday.

"We're absolutely thrilled to announce the opening date for Katmandu Park | Punta Cana, which seamlessly blends first-of-its-kind immersive entertainment and attractions with premium hospitality, for the ultimate escape." Falcon's Beyond CEO Cecil D. Magpuri said in a statement.

While there other theme parks across the Caribbean, Katmandu Park | Punta Cana calls itself "the Caribbean’s first world-class theme park."

Here's what visitors can expect.

Falcons central rendition.

Is Katmandu Park in Punta Cana open?

Not yet. Katmandu Park | Punta Cana will officially open on March 15.

When did Katmandu Park open?

The first Katmandu Park opened in Mallorca, Spain, in 2012.

Punta Cana will be the second location and the first of several new Katmandu Parks opening around the world.

Additional parks are in the works in Spain's Canary Islands and Mexico.

Katmandu park entry rendition.

How much are tickets to Katmandu Park?

Katmandu Park | Punta Cana tickets start at $120 for adults and $85 for kids.

There are two ticket options at that price point:

The Katmandu Pass allows guests to experience each attraction once during a single day and includes transportation to and from select locations in Punta Cana.

The 1-use pass does not include transportation but offers more flexibility for guests wanting to visit the park across multiple days. As its name suggests, each attraction may only be experienced once, but guests have until the end of Dec. 30 to knock them all off their list.

There's also a VIP Pass available for $225 per adult or $140 per child, like the one-use pass, includes one-time access to each attraction on any day until all the attractions have been visited. It also includes $75 credit to use in the park, Giant Swing access, an extra 18 holes of mini golf, and pending availability on the first day of use, VIP parking and a complimentary locker.

Early birds who buy tickets before opening day will get a free one-time early access pass, allowing them to preview elect attractions before the park officially opens.

By making various selections on screen, guests can customize their experience on Challenge of the Mad Mage.

What is there to do?

There are four major attractions in the park, in addition to a carousel, a mini golf course, an outdoor ropes course and indoor climbing courses.

Voyage of the Fathom Wanderer is described as the world's first Suspended Theater attraction, lifting visitors through the air from one screen to another.

Challenge of the Mad Mage is an interactive 4-D theater attraction that lets guests customize their experience over the course of the ride for a variety of outcomes.

Legend of the Desirata is a 4-D dark ride attraction that tells the Katmandu origin story, combining multiple projection screens, immersive audio, scenic elements, and lighting and wind effects.

EtherQuest is a walk-through attraction with interactive gameplay, immersive projections and scenic elements, designed to make guests feel like they're part of the story.

Guests can start preparing for these challenges using Falcon's Beyond's free online game platform and loyalty program, BeyondME, which rewards users for both in-person and online play.

Guests can see how they scored compared to others on Challenge of the Mad Mage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Katmandu Park Punta Cana promises 'first-of-its-kind rides' in DR