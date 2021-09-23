Katipult Customer Rockets Past $500M Deal Volume Milestone

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce that a customer, a North American investment dealer, recently surpassed $500M in private placement deal flow on the Katipult platform.

Katipult provides a cloud-based, end-to-end digital infrastructure which helps wealth management and capital markets businesses to facilitate the creation, launch and closing of private capital deals to ensure the best possible outcomes for clients.

"This is a significant milestone and proof point for Katipult", said Gord Breese, Katipult CEO, "Leading investment dealers and wealth management firms require a purpose built, secure platform to manage coordination across teams and geographies in order to meet growing investor demand for private placements and alternative investment products. We achieved this important client milestone well ahead of what was originally envisioned, proving out both the scalability and rapid adoption Katipult can deliver."

Leveraging Katipult's platform, customers are able to introduce digital distribution and execution of subscription documents using document generation and electronic signature technology. Katipult's full capabilities include:

Automated distribution and electronic signing of subscription agreements, producing a 70X increase in administrative and documentation accuracy.

Enabling investment advisors to spend 30% more time on client servicing, and less time on administration and low value paperwork.

Enhanced investor experience with integrated investor profile database to manage exemptions and auto-populate personalized subscription documents.

Real-time tracking of deal and subscription agreement status via secure, permissioned activity dashboards.

Robust compliance monitoring throughout the deal process

Major reduction in the time required from deal launch to deal close compared to standard private placement process.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the increased or continued industry interest in the Company's product, future growth, the timing of additional activity on the platform and the related creation of economic value constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's product continuing to operate as expected, the industry continuing to see value in the Company's product and the ability of customers to complete additional activity on the platform. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including delays to additional activity and adoption of the platform. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

