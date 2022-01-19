Katipult Appoints Private Capital Markets Leader, Stephen Smith, as Vice President, Sales

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading Fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced today that Stephen Smith has joined Katipult as VP, Sales. Smith is an expert at driving growth in the private capital markets space, having spent the last six years leading sales teams and forging partnerships in the private markets ecosystem.

Most recently, Smith served as Director, Business Development at DealSquare, a centralized digital platform that gives capital raisers access to the Canadian investment dealer ecosystem. At DealSquare, Smith led sales, business, and platform strategy while also building industry-leading partnerships with investment dealers, associations, and exchanges. Prior to DealSquare, Smith was head of the sales team at FrontFundr, which connects Canadian retail investors to private companies, as Director, Deal Acquisition.

With over 10 years of sales and business development experience, Smith will be responsible for driving Katipult's revenue growth and expanding the adoption of its revolutionary DealFlow™ private placements platform across North America. The purpose-built DealFlow™ platform automates and streamlines the entire private placement process so firms can boost efficiency, save time, and accommodate larger deal volumes. It is currently being used by Tier 1 capital markets firms such as TMX, Canaccord Genuity, Cormark, ATB, Echelon, and Raymond James.

"Our vision is for capital markets firms to be able to turn private placements into a real competitive advantage," said Gord Breese, CEO, Katipult. "Right now, their full potential is being constrained by inefficient legacy processes. We believe our DealFlow™ platform can help these firms unlock their full potential, which is why we've laid out such an ambitious growth strategy. To accomplish our strategy, we need proven leaders who understand this market and share our vision to create frictionless, and efficient private capital deal flow for everyone involved. Stephen fits the bill perfectly."

"I believe we are at an inflection point in the private capital markets and its relationship with technology in North America," said Smith. "And Katipult is perfectly positioned at this critical point, giving it tremendous growth potential. I'm very excited to be a part of Katipult's growth story and extend the market reach of its cutting-edge DealFlow™ platform as the leading private placements solution across North America."

About Katipult

Katipult ( www.katipult.com ) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding potential revenue growth constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including that the Company will be able to successfully establish a market demand for the product, and increase revenue. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the Company will not be able to, establish a market demand, or successfully grow revenues. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

