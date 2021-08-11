Katie Thurston Thanks Former Bachelorette Desiree Hartsock for Supporting Her Behind the Scenes

Katie Thurston has expressed her gratitude for former Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, one day after the end of her own season of the dating competition series.

Siegfried, 35, was the lead on season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013 and now shares two children with the man she ended up with, Chris Siegfried. Thurston, meanwhile, got engaged to Blake Moynes during Monday's season 17 finale.

On Tuesday, she shared a post on her Instagram Story in honor of Siegfried, who helped her throughout her Bachelorette journey.

"I want to take the time to thank @desireesiegfried publicly," wrote Thurston, 30. "What you didn't get to see was another amazing previous bachelorette helping me through my journey. She took the time to FaceTime me while in NM to give some words of advice and encouragement towards the end of my experience."

"I can only hope to be as lucky as her and Chris are with their ever growing love and beautiful family," she added.

Siegfried reposted Thurston's message on her own Story, writing, "Honestly the kindest thing for @thekatiethurston to share when she didn't need to! So so happy for you and Blake!"

Later on Tuesday, Thurston documented her date at the California Wildlife Center with Moynes, who works as a wildlife manager.

In one photo from the outing, the happy couple are wearing matching camouflage ponchos and masks over their faces.

"Our first public photo and we out here corralling deer," Thurston wrote atop the snap.

Following Monday's finale, Thurston and Moynes opened up to PEOPLE about their plans for the future.

"We are still living in two different countries at the moment," Thurston, who lives in Washington while Moynes is in Ontario, Canada, said in this week's issue. "We have no doubts we're getting married, but we have to figure out a few things first!"

"We're going to travel around a bit in Canada first," Moynes added. "And then we're going to check out San Diego for a potential move. It's about getting our roots in. And we're playing around with options."

Thurston later gushed over her new beau, noting that their struggles have only made the couple stronger.

"Blake and I are just very alike in the way we see the world," she said. "He's passionate, he's funny and I've never had a relationship that I've been so confident in. Everything we've gone through has strengthened our relationship. And I'd do it all over again if it meant I'd get to be with him."