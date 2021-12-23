Katie Thurston Celebrates Boyfriend John Hersey's Birthday: 'Cheers to You Handsome'

Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston is showing love for her boyfriend on his 28th birthday.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette star shared a photo of her cuddling with John Hersey on Instagram in honor of his big day. "Cheers to you handsome🥂 28 looks good on you already 😘 🤍," she captioned the photo.

"Happy birthday! 🐕 🐈‍⬛ 👩🏻‍❤️‍👨🏻 Celebrating you is easy," Thurston added.

The couple — who first met on Thurston's season of The Bachelorette — confirmed their relationship one month after she and her final rose recipient Blake Moynes ended their engagement.

RELATED: Katie Thurston Explains Why She Didn't Give Blake Moynes a 'Heads Up' About Relationship with John Hersey

Earlier this month, Thurston and Hersey opened up in a video called "12 Days of Oops" about the controversy surrounding their relationship and the criticism over how quickly they went Instagram official after her breakup with Moynes.

"I wanted to really show that to me John is my world. John is handsome. John is romantic. John is everything and I wanted to make a really big, grand gesture to show that," Thurston said.

John Hersey and Katie Thurston

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Was there a lot of hate that came with that? Yeah… it's a hard thing to navigate." she continued, "People are always like, 'Well, you should've told Blake…' We talked about giving Blake a heads up."

Moynes broke his silence about his former fiancé's new relationship in November.

"You start to think about timelines. I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff, but there's just no way, I didn't have an inkling," Moynes said on an episode of the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast. "I'm a very secure guy, a confident guy, and I give my trust out 100 percent, especially to the person I should be trusting the most."

Moynes added: "I really don't think there was any physical cheating there, but there's clearly emotional for it to transition as quickly as it did."