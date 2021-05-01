Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas ring walks: What time will undisputed fight start in UK?
Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas will renew their amateur rivalry in a highly anticipated undisputed lightweight title fight on Saturday.
Taylor came out victorious when the pair met at the 2012 Olympics and went on to win gold in London before conquering the professional ranks. However, Jonas insists she will provide a far greater threat in the professional ranks and correct their “unfinished business”.
“Ever since I turned pro that’s always been the fight that everybody has wanted to see,” Jonas said. “All eyes will be on us again and I think both of us will step up to the plate. I know I have to be better than I was last time. Without disrespecting anyone, she’s in a different league to any of my other opponents before. I’ve fought her before, and I’ll be ready. I’ve always wanted to be a world champion, one fight could give me that, and everything else.”
Taylor, one of the greatest female fighters in history, became the undisputed champion June 2019 with a thrilling victory over Delfine Peerson and has since gone on to defend the crown three times. “There are definitely plenty more big fights out there for me,” Taylor said. “This is the pinnacle of boxing, obviously, but the plan is to stay there for a long time.”
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it?
The bout will take place on Saturday 1 May at Manchester Arena.
What time does it start?
The bout will start at approximately 9pm prior to the main event between Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker.
What are the odds?
Taylor: 2/9. KO: 3/1. Decision: 8/13
Jonas: 7/2. KO: 10/1. Decision: 5/1
Draw: 10/1
Full card
Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker
Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas
Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards
Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison
James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon
Campbell Hatton vs TBA
Scott Fitzgerald vs TBA
