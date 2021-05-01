Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas live stream: How to watch undisputed fight online and on TV
Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight crown against Natasha Jonas in a highly anticipated rematch of their 2012 Olympic bout on Saturday night.
Taylor came out victorious at the London Games and went on to clinch gold but Jonas, who was bitterly unlucky not to be awarded a decision victory against Terri Harper last time out, is intent on gaining revenge on Saturday.
“Ever since I turned pro that’s always been the fight that everybody has wanted to see,” she said. “All eyes will be on us again and I think both of us will step up to the plate. I know I have to be better than I was last time. Without disrespecting anyone, she’s in a different league to any of my other opponents before. I’ve fought her before, and I’ll be ready. I’ve always wanted to be a world champion, one fight could give me that, and everything else.”
Taylor has already conquered the professional ranks in tremendous style, becoming the undisputed champion at lightweight, with a breathtaking victory over Delfine Persoon in June 2019. Since then, she has defended that crown three times, including another exhilarating bout with Persoon, and is confident she will prove her dominance over Jonas once again.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it?
The bout will take place on Saturday 1 May at Manchester Arena.
What time does it start?
The bout will start at approximately 9pm prior to the main event between Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker.
What are the odds?
Taylor: 2/9. KO: 3/1. Decision: 8/13
Jonas: 7/2. KO: 10/1. Decision: 5/1
Draw: 10/1
Full card
Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker
Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas
Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards
Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison
James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon
Campbell Hatton vs TBA
Scott Fitzgerald vs TBA
