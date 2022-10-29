Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight

Katie Taylor (left) defending her titles against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (Getty Images)

Katie Taylor’s unbeaten record and status as undisputed lightweight champion will both be on the line this evening, as the Irishwoman faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

In a main-event clash at Wembley Arena, Taylor will look to stay on course for a rematch with Amanda Serrano, following the pair’s instant classic in April. Taylor, 36, was a split-decision victor over Serrano in arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, and fans are keen to see Taylor and the unified featherweight champion square off again. First, however, Olympic gold medalist Taylor must overcome the unbeaten Carabajal, 32.

“It’s always a dream when you go into the sport to fight for a world title,” said the Argentine this week, “and I’m facing obviously the No 1 in the sport. As soon as we found out that this opportunity had arisen, then we were working even harder.” Meanwhile, Taylor said: “I’m still as passionate about the sport today as I ever was and that’s where the motivation comes from. I really genuinely believe that people haven’t seen the best of me yet and I’m looking forward to showcasing that the best is yet to come. I don’t live on past performances or past successes.” Follow live fight updates and undercard results below:

Taylor defends her status as undisputed lightweight champion

Unbeaten Irishwoman faces Argentina’s Carabajal at Wembley Arena

Carabajal also undefeated ahead of main event in London

22:45 , Alex Pattle

Round 10

Final round. Carabajal is bleeding from around her right eye – possibly from a clash of heads.

Taylor appears to stun the Argentine somewhat with two right hands up top in quick succession.

Taylor is going for a late finish... She won’t get it, but that’s a solid performance from her as we go to the judges’ scorecards.

22:42 , Alex Pattle

Round 9

Two rounds to go. Early on in the ninth, an overhand right is on the mark for Taylor. That’s been her best shot, with the left hook working well for the champion earlier in the fight.

Carabajal is missing with increasing frequency. Taylor tags her with a right cross. Now the Irishwoman goes to work on her opponent’s body.

22:39 , Alex Pattle

Round 8

A step-in jab connects for Taylor, who is looking better and better as this fight nears its conclusion.

22:36 , Alex Pattle

Round 7

Taylor’s coach warns her to be tighter with her jab and not let Carabajal catch her with right hands over the top.

Taylor leads Carabajal into the corner then pivots away and tags the Argentine.

Carabajal misses and eats a one-two of hooks from Taylor.

22:33 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

We’re past the halfway mark of this main event.

Carabajal steams forward and clasps Taylor before firing off hooks to the body of the Irishwoman.

Taylor is stabbing straight shots into the midriff of Carabajal intermittently.

22:30 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Carabajal blocks a winging right hand. Now she comes forward. Taylor exhibits more good head movement, though, and picks her shots wisely.

A right gets through and causes some bruising around Carabajal’s left eye. The other one is also marked.

22:27 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

The lightweights grapple in the corner, where Taylor tries to create space to get her shots away. She manages to do so and lands a flurry of hooks.

Carabajal closes the distance, however, and lands a number of heavy punches in a chaotic spell. Taylor needs to be careful in these moments.

The fighters move back into the open, where Taylor shows her ability to close distance in sharp fashion.

22:23 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Taylor is going to the well with that lead left hook fairly regularly.

Both women trade lleft hooks simultaneously now. Taylor absorbs Carabajal’s punch well.

22:21 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Carabajal comes forward with a messy combination, and Taylor makes her pay with slicker work.

Both women are landing, but Taylor’s output is tidier. A counter right cross staggers Carabajal slightly as the round comes to an end.

22:18 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Ten two-minute rounds, as is customary in women’s boxing at world-title level.

Carabajal looks to get on the front foot early. She just evades a left hook from Taylor, who goes back to that shot a couple more times.

An overhand right just about connects for Carabajal, who then eats left hooks to the body and head.

Taylor’s superior speed is on show already.

“There’s only one Katie Taylor,” is the song echoing around Wembley Arena.

22:14 , Alex Pattle

The fighter introductions have been carried out.

Here we go... 12 rounds for all the lightweight gold!

22:09 , Alex Pattle

A fine reception for Taylor at Wembley Arena.

22:07 , Alex Pattle

And now, here comes the champion! Taylor is unbeaten at 21-0 (6 KOs).

22:06 , Alex Pattle

Carabajal is out first! The unbeaten Argentine, 32, has a pro record of 19-0 (2 knockouts).

22:05 , Alex Pattle

Two unbeaten fighters, four lightweight belts on the line.

21:54 , Alex Pattle

Maisey Rose Courtney def. Judit Hachbold via decision (40-36).

A victorious pro debut for Courtney!

21:52 , Alex Pattle

Courtney vs Hachbold – Round 4

Final round! Courtney backs up Hachbold but eats a few hooks to the head as payment.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards, and this will be Courtney’s fight.

21:48 , Alex Pattle

Courtney vs Hachbold – Round 3

A jab, right cross and right hook upstairs all land for Courtney, who times her output well.

Good head movement from her, too, as she comes forward with her hands down.

21:45 , Alex Pattle

Courtney vs Hachbold – Round 2

Hachbold is fighting almost exclusively going backwards, covering up and looking for winging counter punches.

A right straight connects for her late in the round, but she’s clearly behind.

21:42 , Alex Pattle

Courtney vs Hachbold – Round 1

A significant height advantage here for Briton Courtney, who presses forward early on.

Courtney, making her pro debut, unleashes hooks to the body and head of Hungary’s Hachbold, who is already grimacing.

A right hook to the head is on target for Courtney late in the round.

21:37 , Alex Pattle

Correction: Before the main event, there will be a swing bout!

Maisey Rose Courtney takes on Judit Hachbold in a women’s flyweight contest.

21:31 , Alex Pattle

One fight left: the main event between Katie Taylor and Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, with Taylor’s lightweight world titles on the line!

21:30 , Alex Pattle

That win also puts Martinez in line for a shot at the IBF featherweight world title, held by Josh Warrington – who has already outpointed the Spaniard twice.

21:28 , Alex Pattle

Kiko Martinez def. Jordan Gill via fourth-round TKO (2:44).

21:28 , Alex Pattle

This is Martinez’s fifth European title.

21:27 , Alex Pattle

Gill vs Martinez – Round 4

Wise variety of shots from Martinez as he pursues a finish.

Gill is still in this fight, though, and shows off some good head movement.

But he’s caught with a right hook and hits the canvas once more! He stands but goes down yet again, this time from a left hook, and the towel comes in!

It’s all over for Gill! Martinez wins.

21:23 , Alex Pattle

Gill vs Martinez – Round 3

Gill goes down early in Round 3! It’s a right cross that does it, and the referee gives the Briton a count...

Gill is okay to continue, but Martinez is looking to use his experience to get the home fighter out of there...

A nice counter right connects for Gill, whose face is badly bruised, as he fights going backwards.

Down goes Gill again, this time after a right uppercut!

He stands and beats the referee’s count just in time for the bell...

21:19 , Alex Pattle

Gill vs Martinez – Round 2

Gill stays light on his feet and continues to fight behind his jab.

Martinez presses forward and unloads a few shots, with Gill backed up against the ropes. The Spaniard hammers a right hook into Gill’s ribs.

Gill is trying to link punches together now, but Martinez squeezes an uppercut then a straight through the Briton’s guard.

21:15 , Alex Pattle

Gill vs Martinez – Round 1

Spanish veteran Martinez is on the front foot early on, but Gill is looking to keep him at bay with jabs.

Good hooks to the body from Gill, who narrowly misses with an uppercut up top.

A left hook from Gill, 28, grazes Martinez, before the Briton snaps back the 36-year-old’s head with a jab.

21:11 , Alex Pattle

And we’re under way!

20:57 , Alex Pattle

We move on to the evening’s co-main event, as Jordan Gill defends the European featherweight title against Kiko Martinez.

20:46 , Alex Pattle

Johnny Fisher def. Dominik Musil via first-round TKO (2:03).

That’s the quickest finish of Fisher’s pro career!

20:43 , Alex Pattle

Fisher vs Musil – Round 1

Fisher jabs to the body after seeing a one-two blocked up top.

A clubbing overhand right wobbles Musil! Fisher goes for the finish, varying his shots with Musil against the ropes...

Musil blocks a right hook, but it’s heavy enough to put down the Czech! He’s soon back up to his feet...

But he’s straight back down after another right hand! Again he stands...

More winging right hooks land for Fisher, and the referee waves it off; Fisher wins in the first round!

Fisher’s fans are in fine voice, singing in support of their victorious man.

20:38 , Alex Pattle

A great reception for Fisher, as usual! Wembley Arena is starting to pack out.

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Fisher, 23, is 6-0 as a pro with five knockouts to his name. Meanwhile, 31-yerar-old Musil is 7-4 – also with five KO wins.

Taylor vs Carabajal LIVE

20:22 , Alex Pattle

Next, the “Romford Bull” Johnny Fisher faces Czech Republic’s Dominik Musil in a heavyweight bout.

20:15 , Alex Pattle

Ellie Scotney def. Mary Romero via unanimous decision (97-93, 93-94, 96-94).

Scotney claims the European super-bantamweight title!

20:13 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 10

Scotney is showing great cardio here as she continues to march down Romero, going in search of a finish.

Romero is battling back, though, and lands a barrage of punches as the final bell approaches!

She even throws a couple to the body after the bell – not that Scotney seems bothered!

20:10 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 9

Penultimate round...

Scotney connects to the body of Romero, who retreats now! McGuigan urges Scotney to keep up the pressure.

Each woman lands a right hook at close range. Romero is starting to rally, but it’s scrappy stuff from the Spaniard, while Scotney is the more precise boxer right now.

Scotney almost seems grateful that Romero is opening up and creating more opportunities for the Briton to score.

20:06 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 8

The super-bantamweights bash hooks into one another’s bodies in the clinch.

They separate, and Scotney again throws straight punches to the body of Romero.

Scotney’s timing has gotten better as the fight has gone on, and now she starts to land more to the head of the Spaniard.

20:03 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 7

Scotney continues to march down the champion. She rolls some counter punches, looping into hooks of her own.

Now the Briton jabs to the body of Romero, who is seemingly out of ideas...

20:00 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 6

Scotney is pressing forward again, looking to fight behind her jab.

Romero is still winging hooks and overhands.

19:57 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 5

More grappling between the fighters as this becomes an increasingly scrappy contest.

Scotney, however, is trying to keep her punches tight when the women are separated, while Romero is loading up with looping shots.

19:54 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 4

Scotney leans to her left and digs a hook into the body of Romero.

Once again the super-bantamweights clinch and trade body shots before separating.

Romero misses with a jab up top but grabs Scotney and drives right hooks into the Briton’s mid-section late in the round.

19:51 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 3

More pressure from Scotney; lots of feinting from Romero to try to deter the Briton.

The women clinch against the ropes briefly before being separated.

Romero just overshoots an overhand right, and the fighters end up grappling again.

There’s more of that just before the bell, too, with Romero unleashing punches in close.

19:48 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 2

Lots of sound advice from Shane McGuigan in Soctney’s corner between rounds. He tells his fighter to stop Romero circling to the left by throwing a right hook.

And that shot has now landed for Scotney a couple of times already in Round 2.

Lots of forward pressure from Scotney, who sees an overhand right blocked.

19:45 , Alex Pattle

Romero vs Scotney – Round 1

Romero tries for a looping overhand right but just misses. She then thinks of going for a similar left hand, but she thinks better of it.

Scotney is just trying to get a read on the champion at the moment.

19:43 , Alex Pattle

Spain’s Romero is 8-2 as a pro, while Briton Scotney is 5-0.

19:31 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Mary Romero defends her EBU European super-bantamweight title against Ellie Scotney.

19:21 , Alex Pattle

Gary Cully def. Jaouad Belmehdi via first-round TKO (0:35).

19:19 , Alex Pattle

Cully vs Belmehdi – Round 1

Wow!! Down goes Belmehdi inside the first 40 seconds, courtesy of a short left hand from Cully!

And Belmehdi is given no count by the referee! Cully gets the first-round TKO!

Belmehdi was looking to apply intense pressure and ate a few grazing left hands, before the third or fourth put him down.

19:16 , Alex Pattle

Wembley Arena already sounds significant louder than during the preliminary bouts. Here we go...

19:15 , Alex Pattle

Frenchman Belmehdi is unbeaten at 16-0-3, while Ireland’s Cully is also undefeated at 14-0.

19:13 , Alex Pattle

The main card is about to begin with a lightweight clash between Gary Cully and Jaouad Belmehdi!

19:02 , Alex Pattle

The main card starts shortly!

18:51 , Alex Pattle

Mickey Ellison def. Thomas Whittaker-Hart via decision (96-95).

The scoring referee judges the bout in Ellison’s favour! He retains the Central Area light-heavyweight title.

It was a close bout, one that Indy Sport also scored narrowly in Ellison’s favour.

18:49 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 10

Final round! Whittaker-Hart started strong and has perhaps found a second wind at the right time after giving up some of the middle rounds...

And he lands an overhand right! Great shot, but well absorbed by Ellison.

The light-heavyweights trade jabs simultaneously, then a messy exchange follows. Whittaker-Hart seems to get the best of it...

Ellison’s face is now sporting some damage, like Whittaker-Hart’s.

A great fight goes to the judges’ scorecards, with action right up until the final bell.

18:44 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 9

Right hook to the body, left hook to the head from Ellison. He then blocks a jab.

A left uppercut and right hook get through for Whittaker-Hart just before the bell!

18:40 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 8

A double-jab connects for Ellison, but Whittaker-Hart blocks the subsequent right cross.

Whittaker-Hart with a shovel jab on repeat, before the fighters trade heavier punches.

Each man misses with a hook but lands an uppercut afterwards.

18:37 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 7

A stiff right straight lands for Ellison, pummeling a crouching Whittaker-Hart – though the challenger absorbs it well.

A grazing jab is there for Whittaker-Hart, then a sharper one as he backs up Ellison.

Ellison refuses to be bullied, though, and he comes forward with a stern look on his face...

Both men land along the ropes. What a close finish to the round.

Whittaker-Hart is cut over his right eye.

18:32 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 6

We’re into the second half of this Central Area light-heavyweight title fight.

The fighters trade simultaneous jabs. Whittaker-Hart mixes up his offence and lands a few solid punches, but Ellison seems unfazed.

Whittaker-Hart with more encouraging output, but Ellison catches him on the end of a jab then lands a clean left hook!

He pours on more punches in the final seconds of the round.

This has been a very good fight to watch.

18:28 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 5

Whittaker-Hart looks to move on from that troubling moment late in Round 4, coming forward now.

Ellison is able to make him miss, though, before connecting with an overhand right then an uppercut in close!

Ellison backs up his challenger and burrows a right hook into the ribs of Whittaker-Hart.

18:25 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 4

Ellison backs up Whittaker-Hart, then the light-heavyweights clinch by the ropes.

Now Whittaker-Hart comes forward after the fighters separate.

Ellison with a heavy cross to the body of his opponent, who fires back with a one-two to the mid-section.

A clean left hook lands for Ellison, with Whittaker-Hart backed onto the ropes! Now a one-two and a right overhand! An uppercut gets through, too, before the bell sounds!

Great spell for Ellison.

18:20 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 3

Whittaker-Hart is still largely fighting on the back foot, but his timing is only getting better.

The left hand in particular is proving effective for the challenger.

18:16 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 2

Whittaker-Hart looks to get on the front foot early in this second round, but Ellison quickly reverses the momentum.

Ellison is starting to connect with a variety of shots – straights, hooks and uppercuts – but the counter jab is still landing for Whittaker-Hart.

18:13 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 1

The Britons are landing jabs almost at will early on.

Ellison with the forward pressure, while Whittaker-Hart is landing some of his jabs on the counter.

Ellison produces the best shot of the round – a right cross – and works Whittaker-Hart’s body well late in the frame.

18:07 , Alex Pattle

Whittaker-Hart is 7-0 as a professional, while fellow Briton Ellison is 13-4.

18:05 , Alex Pattle

The unbeaten Whittaker-Hart is the challenger here for Ellison’s Central Area light-heavyweight title.

18:04 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Thomas Whittaker-Hart faces Mickey Ellison!

18:03 , Alex Pattle

Earlier in the night, John Hedges overcame Ales Makovec.

18:03 , Alex Pattle

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s card!

Jordan Reynolds has just beaten Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero on the sole judge’s scorecard to stay unbeaten.

17:47 , Alex Pattle

“Katie Taylor has now been a regal presence in the boxing game for over two decades.

“This Saturday, at the old arena down Wembley Way, the dignified and unified world lightweight champion goes back to work.

“Taylor had to pretend she was a boy when she first laced on the gloves; she stopped pretending soon after that and has refused all efforts ever since to be somebody she is not. She is Katie Taylor boxer, keeper of the sport’s moral higher ground and not a social media diva.”

Here’s Steve Bunce on tonight’s main event:

Humble yet ferocious Katie Taylor must be cherished before she’s gone

17:31 , Alex Pattle

Full card (expected to start at 6pm BST):

Katie Taylor (C) vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF lightweight titles)

Jordan Gill (C) vs Kiko Martinez (European featherweight titlle)

Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi (lightweight)

Mary Romero (C) vs Ellie Scotney (EBU European super-bantamweight title)

Johnny Fisher vs Alfonso Damiani (heavyweight)

John Hedges vs Ales Makovec (light-heavyweight)

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Mickey Ellison (light-heavyweight)

Jordan Reynolds vs Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (super-welterweight)

17:20 , Alex Pattle

