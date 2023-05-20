Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results

Katie Taylor will take on Chantelle Cameron in Dublin tonight, in a meeting of two unbeaten, undisputed champions.

Remarkably, Taylor is fighting in her home country of Ireland for the first time in her professional career, as the lightweight champion challenges Cameron for the super-lightweight titles.

Taylor is not only aiming to add more belts to her collection; she also wants to keep alive a rematch with Amanda Serrano, whom she narrowly outpointed last year in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history. Meanwhile, Cameron is looking to boost her own legacy at Taylor’s expense, and the Briton should represent a stern test for the home fighter here.

Taylor, 36, enters the main event undefeated at 22-0 (6 knockouts), while Cameron, 32, has a pro record of 17-0 (8 KOs).

Follow live updates from the fight, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

22:51 , Alex Pattle

Cameron emerges first.

The Briton, 32, is unbeaten at 17-0 (8 KOs) and defends the undisputed super-lightweight titles here.

She walks out to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds”.

The crowd wants to boo her, but they’re hesitant to boo Bob Marley...

Now the song morphs into something altogether different. Cue the boos.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

22:43 , Alex Pattle

Conor McGregor is fired up at ringside! The women are about to make their walks...

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

22:43 , Alex Pattle

Here’s Steve Bunce on the main event:

Story continues

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are shaming their male counterparts

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

22:31 , Alex Pattle

Next up is the main event: Katie Taylor challenges Chantelle Cameron for the undisputed super-lightweight titles.

Both women are unbeaten, and Taylor also holds undisputed titles at lightweight.

This is the icon’s first professional fight in her native Ireland, remarkably, as she faces Britain’s Cameron.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Gary Cully vs Jose Felix Jr

22:28 , Alex Pattle

Felix Jr is *elated*!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Gary Cully vs Jose Felix Jr

22:27 , Alex Pattle

Katie Taylor now has a big job on her hands to get the crowd going again.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Gary Cully vs Jose Felix Jr

22:25 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Cully presses forward. OH! He’s dropped by a right hook! Wow!

The bigger they are...

He’s up but on wobbly legs... Cully is trying to hold Felix Jr, who drops the Irishman to a knee!

Again Cully stands, and the crowd is getting behind him... He lands a decent one-two but is smashed with a left hook and is out on his feet!!

Felix Jr with a right hand, and Cully stumbles back. How is he still standing?!

He’s eating more shots, but he’s barely with it...

The towel comes in!!! Cully is beaten! The crowd is SILENCED. Oh, my...

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Gary Cully vs Jose Felix Jr

22:21 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Felix Jr with his best shot so far – a hook to the head.

Cully waves his arms about in a bid to distract Felix Jr, who seems unfazed.

The Mexican connects with a couple of good body shots, but he’s tagged by a right hook.

Now Cully just about catches Felix Jr with a one-two.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Gary Cully vs Jose Felix Jr

22:17 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Cully is so tall; the southpaw looks huge in there!

Bright pink gloves for both men; purple and pink shorts for Cully.

He’s happy to just press forward and flick out jabs early on. Now he adds some left crosses, though none are landing clean yet.

Finally one gets through, and the crowd enjoys that! Conor McGregor shouts encouragement at Cully from ringside.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Gary Cully vs Jose Felix Jr

22:13 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Gary Cully vs Jose Felix Jr

22:08 , Alex Pattle

A phenomenal reaction for Cully as he makes his entrance. This young man (still just 26) could be a superstar some day.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: JJ Metcalf def. Dennis Hogan

22:03 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Gary Cully puts his unbeaten record on the line against Jose Felix Jr in a lightweight bout.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: JJ Metcalf def. Dennis Hogan

21:57 , Alex Pattle

JJ Metcalf def. Dennis Hogan via unanimous decision (117-110, 117-110, 115-112).

The Liverpudlian is the new IBO super-welterweight champion!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:52 , Alex Pattle

Round 12

Final round! Right hook to the body, left hook to the head by Metcalf! Hogan with a big right hand in retaliation!

Now it’s Hogan with the exact same combination that Metcalf just landed! The fighters grapple.

Once again, Hogan spits out his mouthguard. The referee knows what’s going on, and he decides to dock Hogan a point!

The fight resumes, and Hogan is warned for aiming slightly low...

Hogan looks exhausted. We’ll go to the scorecards.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:48 , Alex Pattle

Round 11

Again Hogan’s mouthguard comes out – again intentionally, perhaps?

The action resumes and, well, the gumshield is out once more...

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Conor McGregor cheers on Irish boxers from ringside

21:45 , Alex Pattle

Conor McGregor cheers on Irish boxers from ringside before Taylor vs Cameron

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:43 , Alex Pattle

Round 10

Into the final three rounds here. Hogan looks to be hurt to the body, but he fires back – as he has done so many times this evening!

The pair tie up, with Metcalf launching a right hook to the body as they separate. Conor McGregor continues to shout advice to Hogan from ringside.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:39 , Alex Pattle

Round 9

Hogan hits the mat, but it’s a tangling of legs that does it.

He’s back on his feet, and Metcalf is hunting the Irishman.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:35 , Alex Pattle

Round 8

Metcalf continues to pull ahead, but there’s a lot of clinching in this round.

A harsh left hook lands for Hogan late in the frame.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:31 , Alex Pattle

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:31 , Alex Pattle

Round 7

Metcalf blocks a right hook and continues to back up Hogan. UFC star Conor McGregor is shouting advice to Hogan from ringside!

Metcalf lands a series of clean shots, and Hogan is sporting damage around his right eye now.

Hogan steps onto a snapping jab then is blasted with a hook to the belt line.

Hogan looks exhausted.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:27 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

Metcalf with a cross to the body. The fighters then trade simultaneous jabs. That’s followed by lots of fighting in close, against the ropes.

Metcalf, now at range, just about tags Hogan, who does well to lean back and avoid the worst of a right hand.

Now Metcalf walks onto two hard shots. His guard was much too low there.

There’s a brief pause in the action as Hogan needs to have his mouthguard put back in; the speculation from the commentary team is that he might have spat it out on purpose, having been hurt by a body shot.

The fight resumes, and the end of the round is frantic!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:22 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

Metcalf comes forward again, but he’s tagged with a brutal, short right hand.

A high pace continues until Hogan goes down, but it’s just a slip.

Good one-two of hooks from Metcalf as Hogan crouches.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:18 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

A scrappy frame with a fair bit of holding. Metcalf has set the pace, but Hogan has offered payback for the more significant shots.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:14 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Metcalf with two really clean left hooks! He adds an uppercut!

Now Hogan comes back with a big right hand! This fight is really coming to life.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:10 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

A good round for Hogan, who repeatedly clips Metcalf with straight punches. Metcalf misses with a few wilder efforts.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Dennis Hogan vs JJ Metcalf

21:06 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Great reception for Ireland’s Hogan, as you’d expect, as he goes up against Liverpool’s Metcalf.

Both fighters stand orthodox. Metcalf jabs to the body but is tagged with a jab to the head shortly thereafter.

Hogan with another jab and a decent right overhand. Good head movement, too, to set up some counter hooks.

Metcalf, however, keeps pressing forward.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Main event edges closer

21:02 , Alex Pattle

Nope! Dennis Hogan defends the IBO super-welterweight title against James Metcalf! That’s up now.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Main event edges closer

20:52 , Alex Pattle

We’re expecting the very talented Gary Cully to be in action next, fighting in front of a home crowd and taking on Jose Felix at lightweight.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:38 , Alex Pattle

Caoimhin Agyarko def. Grant Dennis via unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90).

Every round on every scorecard goes to the Northern Irishman!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Conor McGregor arrives

20:37 , Alex Pattle

Notorious...

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Round 10

The fight ends with a brilliant round, full of back-and-forth exchanges and more creative combinations than either man has produced until now!

The former sparring partners embrace.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:31 , Alex Pattle

Round 9

Penultimate round! Positive boxing from Agyarko, though Dennis grazes him with a decent right hook attempt.

Both men open up as the round nears its end.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:27 , Alex Pattle

Round 8

Perfectly-timed counter right from Agyarko! Dennis does so well to take that shot!

Dennis is circling to his left far too often; that’s why he’s getting caught repeatedly by the same punch.

The middleweights grapple briefly, before separating. Clean left hook lands for Dennis! Agyarko seems unfazed, though.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:23 , Alex Pattle

Round 7

Agyarko with a left hook to the body then one to the head! He lands another up top, and Dennis is hurt!

But he fires back with his own hard shot and shouts at Agyarko, who seems to be somewhat stunned!

Agyarko eventually gathers his senses and gets back on the front foot, hunting Dennis. He pours on combinations, with Dennis shelling up against the ropes...

He makes it to the end of the round!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:19 , Alex Pattle

Round 6

Into the second half of this fight. Agyarko sees a jab blocked then steps off to his right, thinking about throwing but instead resisting.

The fighters land simultaneous jabs to the head. A one-two is just off the mark for Agyarko.

Now he doubles up his jab and wobbles Dennis with a left hook!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:16 , Alex Pattle

Round 5

A better round for Dennis here. He tags Agyarko with a short left hook now.

Forward comes Agyarko with a spearing jab, though, then a nice one-two! Dennis just misses a hook in response.

A good end to the round from Agyarko, who increases the pressure.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:12 , Alex Pattle

Round 4

Agyarko with his first extended combination of the fight, throwing hooks to the body then attacking the head.

Dennis steps in for a body shot but is popped on the head with a jab.

Good work overall from Agyarko, who is fighting for the first time in nearly a year, having suffered a hand injury in 2022.

Dennis is producing less output now, and he’s hurt slightly by a hook and uppercut combination!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:07 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

Agyarko with a searching right overhand, but Dennis does a decent job at covering up before firing back.

Dennis, 39, doesn’t seem to be absorbing Agyarko’s shots quite as well as the 26-year-old is dealing with his, however. I suppose you’d expect as much.

Dennis with a nice uppercut on his former sparring partner, before Agyarko jabs to the body before pulling his head away from a hook.

Again Dennis blocks a right hand, but there’s enough behind it to hurt him somewhat.

Snapping jab by the Englishman now, however.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

20:03 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Agyarko and Dennis are almost taking turns to press forward, each man using his jab as the primary weapon.

Dennis is getting the better of the jab jousting, but he’s tagged hard by a hook to the head!

Credit to the Englishman, though; he fires back with a hook of his own!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

19:59 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

Both men stand orthodox. Agyarko jabs to the body but is punished with two jabs to the face.

Both fighters land decent left hooks, with Dennis stumbling somewhat.

The middleweights continue to fight behind their jabs. Slick head movement by Agyarko, who then targets the body again.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis

19:55 , Alex Pattle

Agyarko emerges to a remix of “Zombie” by The Cranberries, which evokes a great singalong in the 3Arena.

Cheers for the Northern Irishman as he’s introduced, and boos for England’s Dennis.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Main card continues

19:52 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Northern Ireland’s unbeaten Caoimhin Agyarko faces Grant Dennis at middleweight.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Home fighter arrives

19:44 , Alex Pattle

An Irish icon and one of the most important figures in boxing history.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Thomas Carty def. Jay McFarlane

19:43 , Alex Pattle

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

19:32 , Alex Pattle

Round 3

A couple of McFarlane’s looping hooks just about tag Carty – one off each wing.

The Scot forces back Carty, before the heavyweights clinch again.

They separate, and once more Carty drops McFarlane with a southpaw one-two!!

Again the Scot stands, but before long he’s dropped by a left hook, and this time the referee won’t let McFarlane continue!!

A big win for Ireland’s Carty.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

19:27 , Alex Pattle

Round 2

Sharp jabs by Carty to start this second round, before he drops McFarlane with a clean one-two!

McFarlane topples to the canvas, but he’s able to stand and beat the referee’s count.

A left hook troubles McFarlane, who is winging slow hooks and still leaving his chin open.

Lots of grappling to end the round.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

19:23 , Alex Pattle

Round 1

McFarlane gets on the front foot and throws a few risky shots, leaving his chin exposed. Carty seems content to bide his time for now.

Clean jab by Carty, then a battering ram of a left cross as he steps in to close range! The heavyweights then grapple briefly.

They separate, with Carty getting the better of the remaining exchanges before the bell.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

19:19 , Alex Pattle

McFarlane is 14-7 (5 knockouts) as a professional, while southpaw Carty is 5-0 (4 KOs).

Here we go!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

19:16 , Alex Pattle

Scotland’s McFarlane is first to the ring, followed by Ireland’s own Carty!

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane

19:15 , Alex Pattle

McFarlane, who is reported by Dazn to have turned up drunk to fight before, says he has laid off the ‘devil juice’ ahead of this fight...

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Main card under way

19:14 , Alex Pattle

We get things going with a heavyweight clash between Thomas Carty and Jay McFarlane.

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Main card under way

19:05 , Alex Pattle

The main card is upon us! The first fight should be moments away...

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Steve Bunce’s thoughts

18:55 , Alex Pattle

Last few thoughts from Buncey before we get going with the main card:

“There will be 10 two-minute rounds, a mere 20 minutes of action to separate the pair.

“There will not be, and there never is in the women’s code, a time for getting a sense and feel of each other; they will start in a fury, trust me. It will end 1,200 seconds later in an equal fury. At the final bell, the referee will have to separate them.

“It will leave a mark on the boxing landscape for a long, long time. And take an inevitable toll on both the women in the ring. This will not be a masterclass in the sweet science’s defensive skills; this will be an old-fashioned brawl, a fight to replay in your head and watch at times through your fingers.”

Full preview:

Why Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron could be won and lost before the first bell

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Steve Bunce’s thoughts

18:50 , Alex Pattle

We’ve been blessed with two previews by Buncey this week! Here’s a snippet from his second:

“In Dublin tonight, the fight could be won and lost before the first bell transforms a city.

“The homecoming of Katie Taylor has been sanctioned by a fight-starved nation, decreed a national event, and her belated coronation is not in doubt. However, she has to beat a bigger, stronger, younger and unbeaten fighter in Chantelle Cameron to complete the Disney tale.

“And that is why the hours and minutes and seconds before the opening bell are so critical. Taylor has an iron will and she has an unnerving belief in her ability. She has proven that she can ignore pressure; Cameron is in the hot spotlight, her every move here in the Dublin sun has been watched. She is facing this intense pressure for the first time and it can be overwhelming.”

Full preview here:

Why Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron could be won and lost before the first bell

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Steve Bunce’s thoughts

18:45 , Alex Pattle

Here are a few thoughts from Indy Sport columnist Steve Bunce:

“Katie Taylor has been on a long, glorious and hard road to the ring in Dublin.

“Taylor has been worshipped and adored in Ireland long before she won her Olympic medal in 2012 and long before she won the first of her world titles in 2017. On Saturday, against a backdrop of joy, she returns and fights in Ireland for the first time since 2016 when she fought at a beauty spa in Tralee.

“She could have taken an easy fight, gone back over old ground, boxed the ears off a woman from Argentina or made one of the other champions jump up in weight for a shot at her four lightweight belts. That would have been the easy plan, the safe route. However, a rematch with Amanda Serrano collapsed and Chantelle Cameron was found. It might just be one of the boldest pieces of match-making that I have ever known.”

Full preview here:

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are shaming their male counterparts

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: How to watch fight

18:30 , Alex Pattle

The fight card will be streamed live on Dazn, a subscription to which is available at three different price points: Monthly Saver (£9.99 per month, with a 12-month commitment), Flexible (£19.99 per month, and can be cancelled at any time), and Annual Super Saver (£99.99 as a one-off payment).

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron online and on TV

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: What time is fight?

18:16 , Alex Pattle

The fight will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland tonight.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

We’ll have live updates from start to finish, so stick with us throughout!

What time does Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start in UK and US tonight?

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE: Undercard fights

17:59 , Alex Pattle

First of all, here is a look at tonight’s fight card (subject to late changes):

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron (for Cameron’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super-lightweight titles)

Dennis Hogan vs James Metcalf (super-welterweight)

Gary Cully vs Jose Felix (lightweight)

Thomas Carty vs Jay McFarlane (heavyweight)

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Grant Dennis (middleweight)

Maisey Rose Courtney vs Kate Radomska (flyweight)

Who is fighting on Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron undercard tonight?

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron LIVE

17:44 , Alex Pattle

Katie Taylor will take on Chantelle Cameron in Dublin tonight, in a meeting of two unbeaten, undisputed champions.

Remarkably, Taylor is fighting in her home country of Ireland for the first time in her professional career, as the lightweight champion challenges Cameron for the super-lightweight titles.

Taylor is not only aiming to add more belts to her collection; she also wants to keep alive a rematch with Amanda Serrano, whom she narrowly outpointed last year in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history. Meanwhile, Cameron is looking to boost her own legacy at Taylor’s expense, and the Briton should represent a stern test for the home fighter here.

Taylor, 36, enters the main event undefeated at 22-0 (6 knockouts), while Cameron, 32, has a pro record of 17-0 (8 KOs).