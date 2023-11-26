Katie Taylor turns tables on Chantelle Cameron to become undisputed at 140

Different fight, different result, same entertainment.

Katie Taylor avenged her loss to Chantelle Cameron in May by defeating her rival by a majority decision to take her rival’s undisputed 140-pound championship Saturday at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Taylor’s home country.

One judge scored it 95-95 but the other two had Taylor winning, 98-92 and 96-94. Boxing Junkie scored it 97-93 for Taylor, seven rounds to three.

WE GO THE DISTANCE 👏 Who is leaving the undisputed super lightweight champion?#CameronTaylor2 pic.twitter.com/web1gavbO3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 25, 2023

Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) is now undisputed champion at 140 and 135 pounds simultaneously, just one more feat in the former Olympic gold medalist’s remarkable professional career.

“Two-weight undisputed champion. That sounds very nice,” Taylor said in the ring as her fans cheered afterward.

Cameron (18-1, 8 KOs) was the aggressor much of the rough, exciting scrap but Taylor regularly beat her to the punch, greeting her foe with quick, hard combinations.

And after connecting on the scoring blows, Taylor routinely tied up Cameron so she would have difficulty responding.

The now-former champion had some good moments, particularly as the 37-year-old Taylor seemed to tire in the late rounds. However, Taylor was more consistent with her work and landed the cleaner punches.

Taylor outlanded Cameron in power punches 74-57, according to CompuBox.

Cameron, from England, had never lost as a pro.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie